Sam & Emi under the gaze of Zion National Park’s The Watchman.

This winter, we're visiting a National Park we've never been to. I am giddy at the prospect of creating new memories in an unknown landscape.

When we began our road-tripping adventures, I had never heard most of our National Parks. Now, there are only a small number we have yet to see.

Today's question, before I get back to storytelling and introducing you to more characters we met on our last coddiwomple, concerns our National Parks.

If you could only visit ONE—and it could be a new stop or a return trip—which National Park would you choose?

