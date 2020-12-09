Where We Are

Offering my confession to the sea this afternoon, I realized that I have been holding my breath for far too long. I closed my eyes, slowly inhaling the salty air, listening to the incoming tide unrolling and retreating, and after a while I finally exhaled. My shoulders fell, my neck eased, and when I opened my eyes Samwise and Emily were watching me.

Ever watchful and stoic Samwise.

The intense Ms. Em

It feels good to be here, even in these surreal circumstances. More than a quarter million of our brothers and sisters in the United States are dead from Covid-19, and the worst numbers will come over the next six weeks. Perhaps an even greater tragedy is that too many have normalized this. We’re a country that is losing the grace of empathy.

I needed to get lost this winter. Lost in a found way. I’ve had a longing to break free, to find a place that would feed my creative inspiration again. There are two books that need writing.

But that doesn’t happen without breath. So today I breathed.

This first stop was supposed to be for a week before heading west. The pandemic had me thinking long and hard, and ultimately changing my plans.

I knew I couldn’t stay in Jackson any longer, while both downhill and cross country skiers flooded the Mount Washington Valley. Increasingly, I feel like a man without a home, in search of peace, tranquility, and quietude.

So I did the strangest thing. As Massachusetts elites flood northern New England, I came to Massachusetts. Specifically, to Cape Cod.

For the next seven weeks, Barnstable, a quintessential New England village settled in 1638—a place right out of Yankee Magazine—will be our resting place. Here we will be at home next to old saltbox and cape style structures. This is the area America, with its promise, shortcomings, and sins truly began.

Yes, there are people here—plenty of them—but not in the places we’ll frequent or when we frequent them. I am steadfast in seeking out the quiet wrinkles of out of the way places in a frenzied world.

Why Barnstable?

This is where Samwise comes in. Emily could live on the beach and be forever happy, I believe. But Samwise needs rocks and roots and trees and moss. He needs the souls that call forests home.

Like me, the sight, smell, and sound of the seaside arouses him. It’s an intoxicating change of scenery and a delight for the senses. But I noticed a couple of years ago that Samwise has to touch home on occasion or else he gets bored. Home to Samwise is the forest. He’s as much of a nemophilist as I am. Like Atticus before him, Sam’s more of a natural when it comes to the religion of woodland realms. Oft times, he is my translator in a world that will always be just beyond my reach.

Barnstable offers a central location on Cape Cod where we have the bay, the ocean, and a handful of forests.

This morning we started with several miles in the seemingly endless knot of trails that weave through the West Barnstable Conservation Area. It was a brisk 25 degrees, and we did not see another human soul until the last half mile.

The hills climb through scrub pines and oaks twisted as if by sorcery. In winter, it is haunting and wickedly enchanting. The trees on the hilltops feel like they hold the mysteries of shadow and death. Like Orpheus, I was swallowed whole by this underworld, then released to return to the land of the living.

We saw a glimpse of muted sunrise to the east from the highest point in Barnstable, before the clouds took over. The overcast sky accentuated the trees.

And while I huffed and puffed up and down the undulating landscape, I was infused by the salty sea air.

It felt like a dream.

Later in the day, while at the beach, Emily danced with the shoreline. We stayed away from the dunes due to the increasingly bold coyotes. (One killed a puppy on the beach earlier this year. Another nipped a woman who was reading on the beach.)

I don’t doubt that both Samwise and Emily smelled them. It is the equivalent of a siren song to my young friends. Thankfully, they returned to my side whenever they were tempted to approach the dunes.

Casting their noses to the scent of wild beings.

As for Emily’s reconstructed knee, I will let you see for yourself how it’s doing.

Poor Samwise not only has to concern himself with the coyotes, but also the relentless New England Black Panther.

We are happy here. After a full day, we are tired, too. In a nurturing way.

The three of us are sitting in front of the fire, mesmerized by the dance and heat of the flames after a gray and chilly day getting to know the Cape a little better.

Christmas on Cape Cod: the very idea excites me. I find the brooding ocean in winter to be romantic and soul-centering. It’s what I need for now.

I look forward to sharing our experiences with all of you from this temporary outpost here at the end of the world.

