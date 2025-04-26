You know it’s time to go home when you wake up in hotel rooms the final two days of a five-month-long trip, wondering where you are.

We spent last night in Manchester, Vermont, one of northern New England’s charming spots. I like to get home after 18,000 miles driving around America early enough to stock the fridge, empty the HMS Beagle, do laundry, and make our bed.

We’ll be back in Jackson around noon, and then we’ll begin re-entry. It usually comes with some difficulties, but I am excited about the spring and summer.

And, yes, it IS time to get home. Things began falling apart over the last week; I got sick, some plans fell through, and my kitchen, desk, bed, and familiar trails are all calling.

We’re returning, realizing that five months of bouncing about this country of ours is a month too long at our age. However, we’re also coming home with more stories than any other trip we’ve taken. The writing will be fruitful throughout the next three seasons.

We’ve got adventures to share!

Yesterday was a long one, and we arrived at our hotel looking like zombies. The drive from Pennsylvania across New York State and into Vermont is an arduous, monotonous slog. As my friend, the artist Sarah George says, it’s “booooring.”

Confession: We made it even longer by making two cemetery stops. There is a story behind each of them, but even if there weren’t, we would have been motivated to stop at Harriet Tubman’s grave after the White House’s recent attempts to scrub her from U.S. history. Tubman was a remarkable soul—courageous, upstanding, honorable—a great American.

It added time to one of our longest days, but it was the least I could do to honor Harriet Tubman and what she meant and means to the United States of America.

“If you hear the dogs, keep going. If you see the torches in the woods, keep going. If there's shouting after you, keep going. Don't ever stop. Keep going. If you want a taste of freedom, keep going.” ~ Harriet Tubman

After a shower, we’re headed home. It’s a rainy day, so we will stop at Grants, say hello to some of our friends, and get some ingredients for a pot of stew. Nothing makes our home feel as welcoming as a working kitchen.

Thank you for traveling with us since that first snowy December day. I’m excited to get to work with my stories.

I imagine the first one written from my old Mississippi desk will be how we got from the bison of the Black Hills. It was an interesting route, with a few plot twists, one of which was heartbreaking.

“If I could have convinced more slaves that they were slaves, I could have freed thousands more.” ~ Harriet Tubman, a woman much greater than those who tried to wipe her history away.

Post Script

For the first time, we’re ending a coddiwomple with firm plans to travel again. We hit the road for a ten day road trip in late August!