“And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.” ~ Anaïs Nin

Sunsets have been brilliant, thanks to the Canadian wildfires. Breathing has been difficult for the same reason.

The last dozen days have been a mixture of reality, joy, fear, creativity, and health concerns. Suffice it to say that we are preparing ourselves for changes. Nothing is imminent, and it may take up to a year, but I envision us leaving Northern New England.

That’s something I never expected to write.

Our most difficult time of the year is May through August. While I have recovered almost entirely from everything that landed me in Maine Med for five weeks nine years ago, my lungs never made it all the way back.

Summers in Northern New England have become increasingly hot, humid, and smoky. It seems crazy that Atticus and I climbed many 4,000-footers in 90-degree temperatures during our first summer hiking the 4,000-footers 18 years ago. This summer, Samwise and I are fortunate to make a mile and a half during either of our walks.

My VO2 max (measurements of my cardiovascular system) are telling. From October through December, I get stronger. When we hit the road, with each month of trekking, it ticks up a notch. By the time we return to Jackson around May 1, we are in fabulous shape. But month after month, during late spring and summer, we are battered by heat, humidity, wildfire smoke, and swarming bugs, while our physical conditioning plummets.

Each year, the days are hotter, steamier, more uncomfortable. The last four months have been my most trying since eight years ago, when I was still recovering from the stroke and heart and kidney failure.

Lately, I’ve felt that I might not last much longer. This is something new.

In other years, we would average 5 to 8 miles a day between two walks. This summer, it’s 1 to 3 miles.

It has finally dawned on me that we need to leave Northern New England if I wish to be healthy.

I’ve been reaching out to friends and two locations top our list: Cape Cod and Kanab, Utah. Can you imagine two more opposite places? About the only thing they have in common is sand!

But I can see us near the sea, especially around the Outer Cape’s artistic history, and Southern Utah’s dry climate (and open space, and local friends) would be better for my breathing and our living.

There’s something else about Utah that whispers to me. It’s one of the states that delights in banning books, and I’m determined to write just that kind of novel. Wouldn’t that be a gas!

They are not my only choices, merely the first two that have come to mind.

I have been drawn and weak for months, so, of course, I am questioning how long I will last. I don’t mean that to sound melodramatic; it’s simply a dawning reality.

As dire as this sounds, it also comes bearing gifts.

I’ve been doing my sums.

When I was on the precipice between life and death at Maine Med, I was given the gift of knowing how I’ll feel when my time comes. You see, I went through it for weeks on end, and even had a priest offer to do my last rites, in case I did not make it through the night.

I understood just how close I was to passing over. There were days when it seemed like all I had to do was close my eyes and give in.

I did not mind the idea of slipping away to the afterlife, or whatever awaits. I believe I only stuck around because Atticus was home and sick, and he needed me.

In follow-up visits, when doctors admitted that they never expected me to survive, they asked me several questions, all trying to figure out how I had.

It always came down to three simple words: “Atticus needed me.”

As I take stock of my life, nine years later, I fully intend to be around to walk Samwise and Emily home, and maybe even longer. However, one other regret haunts me.

A few years back, I came up with the makings of a novel. I scribbled thoughts here and there, but mostly they were tucked away in my desk. And yet, not a day goes by that I don’t think about the characters and the story.

I often consider Mark Twain, who did the same thing with Huckleberry Finn. It took him seven years to finally let the public see one of our literature’s finest books.

The other night, we were walking at sunset, and a voice spoke to me from the trees.

I was not at all startled, even though I believed we were alone. The voice was as familiar as it was foreign. As soon as she uttered her next words, I knew her.

Such a strange occurrence.

It was the narrator of my novel, Constance Fairweather. She talked to me in a soothing voice, describing the town I created (Barnstable, NH), many of the personalities (Fintan and Fiadh O’Toole, Josiah Popplebottom, Prudence Fish, Live [the pig], Capra [the raven], John McGowan [ancient owner of the general store]), the history of this tiny Northern New Hampshire village (population 300), including Sarah George, the witch hung 250 years ago. Even Constance’s best friend, Nettie.

Constance walked with us as we ambled into the night—utterly ethereal!

At home, I wrote feverishly for three hours and had to make myself go to bed. I awakened the following morning like a boy in love. Butterflies were beating their wings in my belly; bees were buzzing around my chest.

I wrote for another hour before Samwise and Emily reminded me that we had to walk before the sun climbed too high.

Back home again, I did research for the novel. In the afternoon, I scribbled like a maniac, my pen flashing across the paper.

I am the happiest I have been in years.

I have dreamed of writing a novel since before I published The Undertoad during my Newburyport years. That was three decades ago.

Now, I feel like I am walking on air, and striding next to me are the curious residents of this isolated town that has, blessedly, withstood the post-COVID migration. It is one of those few places where time seems to have stood still. It is old Yankee, provincial, and as nostalgically New England as crisp autumn apples and pumpkins. The names of the residents could have been found in old Newburyport, the list of Mayflower passengers, and the Salem Witch Trials. Surnames like Bromfield, Brewster, Dalton, Currier, Singleton, Putnam, Hale, Swan, Hutchinson, and Howe. First names like Abigail, Tristam, Copley, Humility, Mercy, Resolve, Mehitable (Mitty), and Theophilus.

I am determined to bring them to life even as I consider my death, whenever that is.

With a strong desire to protect this heady brew of creativity, I’ve turned off my phone. No more phone calls, no more texts, no more distractions. What a strange feeling, what a freeing and naked sensation. So uncomplicated and pure and unfettered.

I am lucky to have a song to sing—a story to tell. I have even begun sending pages to friends. My excitement is tangible.

I believe one writes because one has to create a world in which one can live.

~ Anaïs Nin

I am keenly aware of this curious crossroads. My health has been so wretched that I am concerned enough about my demise that I realize that within the next twelve months, we need to find a place to live. Meanwhile, I have been given the gift of being nudged toward the vision all artists thirst for.

There’s more than one reason I have loved words attributed to Duke Ellington: “I don’t need time. I need a deadline.”

It suited us during our first trips, as physicians did not expect me to last five years. There was so much to see and do. And now, there is a different goal—finish the novel, along with a third memoir.

I am nervous about eventually leaving Jackson. We have lived here for fifteen years, but I now understand that I don’t want to die without publishing at least one novel, and I don’t see myself dying in Jackson—no matter what the atmospheric conditions have to say about my beleaguered lungs.

New beginnings are frightening as all get out. But they are also thrilling.

Thanks for being here.

Onward, by all means.

Where Constance Fairweather waits for us at day’s end.

Postscript

Our coddiwomple is still on! However, the dates may change.