Last night’s mac & cheese, vegan and freakin’ delightful!

More than two dozen states are getting hit by this massive winter storm. I feel for the folks who are not used to ice, subfreezing temperatures, and snow. But for us in New England and other northern states, we’re used to it.

Heck, I miss the winters of old, back when we always seemed to be slammed.

I find comfort in a big storm, and I look forward to what will hit us from Sunday at noon through Monday evening. The latest forecast calls for between 13 and 19 inches. Woohoo!

Seriously—woohoo!

“Let every man shovel out his own snow, and the whole city will be passable," said Gamache. Seeing Beauvoir's puzzled expression, he added, "Emerson."



"Lake and Palmer?"



"Ralph and Waldo.”

― Louise Penny, A Fatal Grace

Okay, so I may not have kept my winter boots when we moved. That means we’ll take low tide beach walks.

Today, the winds are already gusting. So many places are dealing with more extreme wind and cold than we are, but a minus-13 degree windchill is a rarity here on Cape Cod.

It’s wild to think that Atticus and I often hiked between 8 and 25 miles in subzero temperatures. He, in his bodysuit and Muttluk boots with cream to protect his exposed nose. And I in my layers. I still don’t own a winter coat.

This morning, I will wear a turtleneck, a fleece top, windbreaker, fleece pants, trail shoes, a balaclava, baseball cap, and gloves.

Thankfully, though Samwise and Emily are Texas-born, they do well in the cold. We’ll take cover in the witch woods, where the winds will be buffered for a three-mile morning stroll. They are furry and stay warm. When they were young, I tried coats on them, but they preferred being naked. Unlike Atticus, who had hair and was much lighter, Sam and Emi think nothing of the wind and cold.

It helps to appreciate a good winter storm. Hearty New Englanders know that means comfort food and hot drinks, books, puzzles, binge-watching shows, and flames — by candle or fireplace.

I’ve been experimenting with white beans as of late, putting them in so many foods you might not expect, and I could not be more pleased with the way last night’s mac & cheese turned out. No dairy; no butter or cheese at all. (Beans: the longevity food.)