From our morning woodland ramble today.

Our lives will change in four weeks. By this time, on June 14, we’ll be beyond New York City and Philadelphia. (Yes, I moved up our departure to a Sunday with no rush-hour traffic.) Our first night has been changed and now takes us off I-95 just after New York. We’ll skirt Philly, and bypass Baltimore and Washington, D.C., while cutting through Delaware. It will be the longest day we’ll face the entire summer, covering 562 miles, with 10 hours of often-white-knuckle driving. Both in the White Mountains and on the Outer Cape during the off-season, we had not had to contend with traffic.

As for that exhaustive first day, for those who know the Northeast Corridor, it will be worth it!

It is always a relief to escape NYC and its crowded neighbors. That huge gulp of driving will make day 2 much easier: two stops on the way to our West Virginia hotel with only 360 miles, and 6 driving hours.

Day 3 begins at sunrise in a national park, and ends hanging with bison at sunset 475 miles away. But the driving will be easy and care-free, with plenty of roadside attractions along the way as we slice through rural America.

Day 4 also begins at sunrise, and with the same bison herd, before we ease our way westward in a straight shot to meet up with Route 66. It’s the grand roadway’s 100th birthday, and we mean to help her celebrate. Driving time and distance: 6 hours and 401 miles.

Now we are getting ‘there.’

Long mileage days are some of our favorites, once out of the Northeast, and especially when bisecting the United States. We find numerous reasons to stop, stretch our legs, and play.

Conversations with strangers in rest areas and bathrooms (yes, bathrooms, too) add to the color of our time on the road. (I had to switch license plates a few days ago. While giving up my New Hampshire tags, I was tempted to pay extra for the Cape Cod-themed Massachusetts plates. They would have been conversation starters. Unfortunately, the specialized plates might not have arrived before we left.

At this point in our trip, I’ll fulfill one of my sneaky desires by driving straight across Kansas in the early summer, seeing the state at its best. Day 5 will have us visiting another bison herd, with a total of 400 more miles and 6.5 hours of driving.

After a night in a most unlikely place, we’ll enter the American West, where our itinerary relaxes and slows. There will be one last 6-hour day to get there, but our next two stays will be three and four nights. We’re staying in a historic hotel, and then in a rental cottage.

Once in the West, things will become less hurried and more relaxing.

What you should expect going forward…

We’ll be driving through the middle of America in a month. There is a possibility we may visit St. Louis again.

When we hit the road, everything in our lives changes, including our Substack letters. Instead of a dozen monthly emails, paying subscribers will receive up to 20. When scenery and personalities allow, there will be weekly postcards from the open road. These consist of videos and several photos, with little prose.

I enjoy writing about the folks we meet, and you’ll read more about them than you do now. When we leave home, we exit our Hobbit hole, and we can be downright sociable! (Within reason.)

Founding Members will receive postcards, as long as you’ve sent in your updated mailing address for 2026. You’ll also receive the occasional extra email letter.

There will be monthly random drawings for framed photos for all paying subscribers. (All you need to do to enter is ‘like’ a post.) These will come from our time on the road, and the framed photos will arrive at the winners’ doorsteps just days after the image was captured.

I’ll also do my best to focus on how I maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet. low-sodium and no-oil diet on the road.

Food on the road for heart, kidney, and stroke survivors needs planning. I like to think I’ve perfected this. You’ll see the ‘kitchen’ I’ve brought, and our pantry.

After each stay, I’ll include information about our dog-friendly lodging and places where the three of us hiked or walked.

As for hiking, we have a new water system for the trails, since it will be summer and we’ll hop from desert to desert to desert for two months.

I’m more optimistic than I was 6 months ago. Even our shorter rambles in Truro and Provincetown provide a surprising amount of elevation gain. I was concerned with Samwise’s age, but he is doing well. This unlocks some trails I thought we’d have to skip. It may even have us returning to the Marin Headlands, where a favorite hike covers 5 miles and 1,000 feet of elevation.

Our favorite hike in the Marin Headlands.

Our easiest walk in Truro is only 1.40 miles long but offers 180 feet of elevation gain. That’s superb training. Our favorite trek is 2.8 miles, with close to 400 feet of elevation in the first mile. As long as we are smart with our active hours, there won’t be as many limits as expected, and we’ll have more trail time!

Free subscribers will receive three free Substack letters instead of two. One will be in the form of Postcards from the Open Road.

Expect this schedule until October 1.

Subscriber Levels

There are three options to read our stories.

Free subscribers receive two Substack letters per month.

Paying subscribers pay either $8/month or $70/year. This includes upwards of a dozen letters each month. (Twenty when we travel.)

Founding Members pay $250 annually and receive a framed photo of their choice, occasional extra Substack posts, and will receive actual postcard(s) during trips.

All annual subscriptions, including Founding Member-level,

are 20% off through Wednesday.

Let’s raise some money for Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab.

Half the proceeds will go to them and their hopeful cause. Get 20% off for 1 year It’s a grand time to take part in this fundraiser, while adding to your

ability to follow our June-through-September coddiwomple.

This offer includes annual gift subscriptions.

*Founding Member rate will return to

$250.00 after Wednesday. Give a gift subscription It’s the final sale before we hit the open road.

Founding Members Notice

In a couple of weeks, I’ll list the most popular photo choices of Founding Members this year. So far, these four have been in very high demand.

Three-quarters of the framed photos have been shipped to Founding Members. Those who have not received theirs yet will have it delivered before we leave. There remains a handful who have not chosen a photo yet. This is your last chance to place your order. Click here for your options. Greeting cards are making their way to each of you, as well, if you have not received them yet. They will continue to go out while we are on the road. Even if you don’t want a photo, please reaffirm your mailing address if you haven’t already. It assures you’ll receive a postcard and either a greeting card or a letter.

I added these P’Town cards to my stationery library this morning.

Coming Attractions

The Man on the Bicycle, a failed Italian Wedding Soup recipe, a successful minestrone, a list of local hikes we enjoy (and you may as well), our trip to meet Samwise & Emily’s new vet, and more!

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