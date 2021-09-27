What I’m Reading

On Friday, the rain started just before dawn and grew stronger as the day wore on. It was a deluge and many of the neighboring rivers came close to flooding. But just before sunset it stopped and we finally ventured out. And what a reward was waiting for us. The clouds were thick and dark everywhere but low in the western sky, where it looked like a deity tore the fabric of heaven open and let a rush of light in. The three of us sat and watched the sun sink and lingered until the flaming reds and oranges faded to pink and then wisps of gray.

The good thing about downpour was that we stayed in and I took the day to read. I jumped deep into Maria Tatar’s The Heroine with 1,001 Faces. If you are a fan of Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Faces, you’ll know that while it is singular, it did not give equal billing to the feminine. This is an exemplary follow-up that fills in the gaps and equals things out.

I am reading the hardcover and there are already notes and flags on close to half the pages! My yellow highlighter has been a constant companion.

I’m also deep into Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery” by Brom, and just in time for Halloween. Such devilish fun and some fine writing.

Connecticut, 1666. An ancient spirit awakens in a dark wood. The wildfolk call him Father, slayer, protector.



The colonists call him Slewfoot, demon, devil.



To Abitha, a recently widowed outcast, alone and vulnerable in her pious village, he is the only one she can turn to for help.



Together, they ignite a battle between pagan and Puritan – one that threatens to destroy the entire village, leaving nothing but ashes and bloodshed in their wake.

Lastly, although it’s not reading, THIS came last week. We leave in 70 days. Can you believe it? The countdown for our next grand adventure is on.

Okay, so I told you what I am reading—it’s your turn now. This is always one of my favorite posts each month. Please tell me what you are reading. Remember to share both the title and author so folks can look up the book if they wish.

Plant-based Chili

Lastly, the fall weather has finally arrived. Today, I made this sumptuous chili that uses a unique combination of beans, bulgur, and zucchini. I added a few spices and some jalapeños to Kaitlin McGinn’s recipe, which she shared in her most recent newsletter. You can find the recipe here. You can subscribe to the Garden Grazer newsletter by clicking here.

