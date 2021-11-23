What I'm Eating Thanksgiving Day

For those who are curious, this is what I'm eating on Thanksgiving Day as I stay faithful to Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn's Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease methods. This is not my typical post but every now and then I like to share how I reclaimed my health.

There are several doctors and nutritionists who espouse a healthy whole-food, plant-based diet, but I find many in the Esselstyn family (Caldwell, Ann, Rip, Jane, & Brian Hart) to be incredibly affirming and informative. A countless number of doctors and nurses at Maine Med kept me alive, but I’m the one who turned my life around when the outlook was bleak. That would not have been possible without Team Esselstyn. They showed me the way, and for that I am eternally grateful.

Blueberry oatmeal with cacao powder instead of cinnamon and topped with frozen cherries.

I’ll begin with a breakfast of steel-cut oats made in banana milk. I learned of the wonders of banana milk from Jane Esselstyn. Simply add a cup of water and banana to a blender and liquefy. Pour this into a small pan, bring to a boil, and add oats. I put a cup of frozen berries in a bowl, a sprinkle of Ceylon cinnamon, and a tablespoon of ground flaxseed. It’s topped off with the cooked oatmeal, and a drizzle of huckleberry balsamic vinegar from California Balsamic. I throw a handful of raw old-fashioned oats as a topping.

While the oatmeal cooks, I eat half of a package of Love Beets marinated in vinegar. (They come in a variety of flavors and can be found in nearly any grocery store. These will be helpful during our vagabondage travel days.) And let me say that I used to hate beets, because to me they tasted like dirt, but these are very good.

Beets are a nitric oxide (N.O.) food. N.O. plays an essential role in healthy arteries, and Dr. Esselstyn instructs his patients to eat six servings of greens a day. Yes, I know beets are not green, but they are part of his familiar greens list. It includes kale, spinach, Swiss chard, arugula, beet greens, beets, Bok choy, collard greens, mustard greens, turnip greens, Napa cabbage, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cilantro, parsley, asparagus.

Before my life-saving hospital stay, I rarely, if ever, ate any of these. Currently, they make up the heart of my healthy eating.

Lunch is typically my biggest meal of the day, and I never skimp. There are various recipes I would make if I was hosting a Thanksgiving get-together, such as stuffed acorn squash or a healthy green bean casserole, but I'm sticking with my favorite meal. I eat this a few times a month.

The meal will end up looking something like this. Although the potatoes in this shot were a bit heavy on the kale and look like something from Dr. Seuss!

This feast consists of Chef Katie Simmons’ garlic mashed potatoes (recipe here), adding chopped kale to the boiling water for the last few minutes. There is no butter, but you'd never know it. (The Esselstyn program calls for no oil or fatty foods.) These mashed potatoes are nevertheless delicious and orgasmically creamy.

On the side, I dry sauté mushrooms, adding a splash of balsamic vinegar before flipping, then two tablespoons of barbecue sauce. Any mushrooms will do, but I often go with large slices of portabella.

While all of that is underway, I steam any mixture of zucchini, summer squash, asparagus, cauliflower, and broccoli in the Instant Pot. Use the pressure cook button and set the timer for zero minutes. In the time it takes for the I.P. to come up to pressure, these vegetables are perfectly cooked. (Use instant release.)

I top the potatoes with the mushrooms and pile the vegetables everywhere else. Once again, I drizzle everything with flavored balsamic vinegar.

When I first heard Ann Crile Esselstyn, the good doctor's wife, talk about using balsamic vinegar as a flavor booster on nearly everything, I thought she was exaggerating. I am now a convert.

The best company I have found is California Balsamic in Ukiah, California. Thomas, the owner, is an enthusiastic soul who told me recently that they mainly focused on festivals around the state to keep the business going. When the pandemic hit, though, he worried what it would do to his business. Thanks to the vegan community, however, his online business exploded and continues to grow. He does not currently have a maple balsamic, so I order that from the Saratoga Olive Oil Company. I purchase everything else through Thomas. The quality is outstanding, and the difference notable!

Since I was feeling festive this weekend, I made this zesty cranberry sauce from Shane & Simple ahead of time (recipe here). It’s the perfect accompaniment to a holiday meal.

I've never been a fan of gravy, preferring butter instead. But you can find numerous healthy gravy recipes online. Dillon Holmes at Well Your World offers Mushroom Gravy Mix among his many no oil and no sodium products. I have never used it, but I'm the biggest fan of his Cheese Sauce Mix, Mushroom Basil Pasta Sauce, Everything Bagel Seasoning, and Sweet Mustard Dressing.

For supper, I'll have a simple bean and vegetable soup. Since I'm already in a traveling mindset and trying not to stock my refrigerator, I'll open one of the low-sodium choices I listed in the last post. I'll sauté baby Bok choy in water and coconut aminos and add mixed greens (arugula, kale, mustard greens) to the bowl before pouring the soup over them.

I won't be surprised if, after that sizable lunch, I don't feel like dinner. That's often the case. And that's okay, too.

As a heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure survivor, I am at my best when I avoid processed foods other than the rare healthy packaged soups. The goal is to take in less than 10% of my calories through fats. I avoid all oils and rarely eat tofu or tempeh. I never touch any fake meats since they are highly processed and not the least bit healthy for anyone but the animals they are saving. Avocados, coconut, nut butter, and nuts and seeds are all no-no’s on the Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease program as well. I use ground flax and chia seeds for my omega fats.

I also skip all salt, but this is where the balsamic vinegar comes in. I am an unabashed a spice whore, who loves black and white pepper, onion and garlic powder, fennel seed, cumin, basil, oregano, and black cumin. I use all of these and many other spices. The other day, in the comments section, Brenda Logan asked how I know which spices to add. I’m no chef, but I have a daring imagination and I follow it. That never fails.

There are also two other essentials I add to my day. These are amla powder (click here), the most potent antioxidant, and black cumin (click here for more information). The amla powder is dissolved in my tea or a glass of water, while the black cumin seeds are added to my pepper mill with black pepper.

I am not affiliated with any of businesses I list in this post or any others I write. But I believe in them, support them, and use their products.

I'm also not a fan of preaching. I chose to eat this way because it kept me alive and gave me back my life. It took a long time to come around for this former meat lover, because it seemed so drastic. But then I stumbled upon this Caldwell Esselstyn quote in the movie Forks Over Knives: "Some people think that the plant-based whole-foods diet is extreme. Half a million people a year will have their chests opened up and a vein taken from their leg and sewn onto the coronary artery. Some people would call that extreme."

Confession: I miss leftover turkey sandwiches more than anything else I've given up. So, I get it if you love your traditional Thanksgiving Day meal. No judgment here.

Dr. Esselstyn's program is stricter than vegan eating. It's as close as someone with my health history can come to plant-perfect diet. If you are curious to know more, you will find a brief but clear outline on his FAQ page clicking here.

Lastly, since we’ll be on the road for the holidays, some of my friends have sent early Christmas presents. This arrived today, sent by the most sensual and thoughtful gift-giver I know. Even the wrapping is wonder enough. Isn’t it lovely?

I’m thankful to have you all here.

Onward, by all means.

