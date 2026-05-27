Summer of ‘69 in Canyon de Chelley with Aunt Marijane, the hiking nun. My dad, Jack Ryan, with the cooler. Jeff, me, Stephen, and David (L to R). Not pictured: Claire, Ed, and Nancy.

Good morning from Truro, where the days change quickly in spring. We’re having the pleasure of watching the yard bloom and leaf, and the snowscape of this winter’s blizzard feels more like fiction than fact.

I almost never sit at my writing table these days. It seems we’re nearly always outside.

The weather changes everything. Even our walks. We no longer make it to the beach due to the plovers and the ensuing dog ban. And trails through the dense woods around the kettle ponds are mosquito feasting grounds. We stick to a few trails where we don’t have to worry about any of those issues.

After a winter with too little walking, we’re upping our mileage in preparation for the West. As I wrote to those who donated a subscription yesterday, we’ll be spending an abundance of our travel days in the heat of the So…