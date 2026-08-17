First off, Samwise, Emily, and I are okay. The HMS Beagle is not. Ambulance came and wanted to take me to the hospital, but I passed on the opportunity. I feel good—relatively speaking, but my air bag went off and I may have been knocked unconscious initially.

The driver and the passenger in the other car, a Porsche, are also fine. The Porsche, like the HMS Beagle, is not. And is probably in worse shape.

Both cars may be totaled.

We are currently at the tow yard and GEICO is on the job.

News to come.

Luckily, I am a writer, and this makes for a good story—albeit a scary one.

Also—blessed to capture this Yosemite scene at sunrise.

Postscript: Coddiwomple is still on.

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