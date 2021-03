Dawn light.

When we woke up yesterday morning in Holbrook, Arizona, it was 11 degrees. By the time we left four hours later, it was 35 but felt like 45. In the desolate parking lot of the La Quinta Inn, I stripped out of my fleece top and pants and my shirt; and slipped into shorts and a light anorak pullover. Then we drove south from that barren land.

On…