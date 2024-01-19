We've been busy lately, with three long travel days covering 1800 miles behind us; we have now entered the third stage of our trip. First was the Cape Cod chapter—19 fulfilling days in the winter wind and glorious Cape light. Then came the shuffling to DC, Virginia, Isle of Palms, SC, and a single night and dawn walk on St. Simons Island, Georgia. (I did not realize that Rachel Carson walked and studied the same beach!)