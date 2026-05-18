Just a short, sweet, and to-the-point post. We’re raising funds for Best Friends Animal Society through Wednesday. All folks taking advantage of our 20% off sale (including gift subscriptions), will have half the money go toward that fabulous organization.

Get 20% off for 1 year

This is our final pre-road trip sale. (A reminder: all subscription drives contribute to animal rescue organizations.)

Pack your bags, grab some snacks, and don’t forget sunscreen and sunglasses!

Give a gift subscription

Countdown: 27 Days