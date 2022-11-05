Welcoming Our November Guest(s)
Fox & Hounds
Of all the months, November is undoubtedly the most misunderstood. The days have an understated beauty, especially in the soft predawn light that rises with the ground fog over the mountains. This November has been unusually balmy, at least by the time noontime arrives. But the joy comes in the waking forest and how the birds foraging for seeds alight in lyric waves from the fields upon our approach.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.