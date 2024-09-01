“I have done nothing all summer but wait for myself to be myself again.”

~ Georgia O’Keefe

Ms. O’Keefe wrote that in a letter to a friend 91 years ago. She unwittingly defined our pack’s collective state of being for the last two summers. Mother Earth is getting too steamy for us cool weather lovers, and as the years pass, it feels like we simply wait for the autumn until we feel fully right again. In summer’s new swelter, we merely seem to tread water.

This week, the temperatures have blessedly cooled. We’ve even walked two early mornings where the thermometer briefly read in the high forties. And yet, that dang humidity just wouldn’t let us sing and dance as we used to.

I read last week that this has been the most humid summer on record. I take little consolation in knowing it’s not just me and my beleaguered lungs. So, you can imagine the giggle that came with welcoming September as my eyes fluttered open today.

It was cloudy at first, and while cool, it was still sticky, which put a …