We saved a life last night. A small life, if there is such a thing, but a life, nevertheless.

Late dusk’s darkness had settled in the trees and was crawling out to the pond-side trail. Samwise and Emily ambled easily with eyes made to see where mine cannot. I had to look closely at where I stepped on stones smoothed by the ages. We’d left a thick grove and stepped out onto the trail.

Left, or right? It did not matter to me. I had my headlamp in my pocket but had yet to retrieve it. Samwise and Emily paused, looked back at me, and waited for me to point. How can I not smile at these two and what we’ve built together?

“Let’s go right,” I said, and pointed. We took turns taking the lead, with Samwise and Emily peeling off here and there for beckoning scents from the fading late August ferns.