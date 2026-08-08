Early yesterday afternoon, we descended the winding road between the dramatic walls of the Virgin River Gorge as we passed through that tiny corner of Arizona on the way to Nevada, the Mojave National Preserve, and ultimately Yucca Valley, California. Samwise was sitting in the middle of the backseat, which he’s taken to doing since we’ve had the HMS Beagle. He watches the road intently, without offering the distraction of most backseat drivers. Emily was in the front passenger seat, bolt upright and also studying the passing geography. In Clarence, our VW Tiguan, their positions were reversed, although Emily would not sit in the middle, but against the passenger door, so she could watch my every move.