We are sitting in the courtyard outside our surf shack. The scents of jasmine and hibiscus surround me under the umbrella on this sublime afternoon. Emily and Samwise are sunning themselves until they get too warm, then move to the shade but stay nearby. Once cool, they move back into the warmth.

The harbor is a half mile down the hill, but I can hear the waves, the bells on the lifebuoys in the water, and the cries of gulls. Every ten minutes, this seaside symphony is punctuated by a barking sea lion who needs to get something off his chest. Amidst this bliss, a swirl of breeze returns me to myself, and I’m reminded of how happy I am with this simple life.