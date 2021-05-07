Watch for Rattlesnakes

I've encountered three rattlesnakes in my life and killed one of them. The one I killed was in the Petrified Forest National Park, and it was inadvertent—I ran over the poor soul while it was crossing the road. I simply didn't see him until it was too late. The other two were both on White Butte, North Dakota's highest point. The first of those was two years ago, the second, on Tuesday.

We began our day visiting the bison, wild horses, and prairie dogs in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota. It is the most underrated of the parks and seldom visited, even during the high summer. It's too far out of the way for most folks. I enjoy it more than I ever expected, and it's become my favorite of the sixty-three.

Why? It's because of the wildlife and how close the interaction is. The lack of crowds helps, too. There's something lyric about this oasis in what equates to the middle of nowhere: colorful buttes, rolling hills, patches of green that seem too exquisite to be true. We mostly visit at sunrise and again at sunset, when the light is charming, not harsh, and the wild things are most active.

It also helps that I've had some unreal adventures there. (More on that in the next book.)

Our next stop was at a Hilton in Spearfish, South Dakota, with a pause at White Butte to get a few miles in and climb to the state's highest point. It's not a difficult trail, but the views are exquisite.

Since it is out of the way and it was in the middle of the workweek, Samwise, Emily, and I had it to ourselves, or so I thought.

The trailhead sign warns to be on the lookout for rattlesnakes, but it was cool and windy, and I felt there was not much chance we'd see another on the same trail as two years ago. We didn't. At least not on the path. When we reached the summit, we began to luxuriate in the clouds and the view and the forever flat horizons that we met the local rattler.

Samwise wandered away from the summit to take in views to the flat south. He was thirty yards away, standing and looking out from his crow's nest, pondering whatever it is he ponders when looking out on the world.

I've been fortunate to hike with two partners who adore(d) absorbing views with the stillness of a Buddhist monk. Atticus, of course, was famous for this, and Samwise shares this trait. The two are different in other ways but alike in this incredible love of gazing afar.

I often laugh when considering a review I received on Audible for Will's Red Coat. A woman wrote, "…you will never convince me any dog appreciates beauty of the mountain scenery."

I return to the quote from Steinbeck I used the other day: "I wonder why we think the thoughts and emotions of animals are simple."

Some folks get it; most in this world do not.

I won't and can't tell you what Samwise thinks when he sits like a statue, moving only his head and eyes while breathing deep the fresh air. But I can tell he's content, peaceful, and in his element.

I let him be when he’s like this.

Well, there he was, standing and preparing to sit while Emily and I were on another prominence. Because of the possibility of rattlesnakes, I was looking at him as he lowered his rump to assume his position when suddenly he jumped back!

I've never run so fast, calling out at him to back away. But he was studying something in the grass when I finally reached him. As I arrived, I slipped on the loose stone and fell next to Samwise. When I looked up, I was face to face with the fattest snake I'd ever seen. Sam was behind me, so at least I was between them.

Try as I might, I could not move.

It wasn't fear. I know I won't die if I get bitten, so long as I get to a hospital quickly enough.

The closest hospital is back the way we came, in Dickinson, an hour away.

That's what I was thinking.

The snake looked at me, and I looked at him. His thick body coiled in a combination of fluid ease and tension in the grass.

Emily was now upon us, wanting to see what all the commotion was about. Thankfully, she was behind me next to Samwise.

I heard the rattle. Emily became excited. Of the three of us, she's the one who will most likely punch someone in the mouth if they are a threat. (I used to be that way, but I've mellowed...somewhat.)

I asked Emily to stay calm while I felt strangely so myself.

Move slow, I thought.

Rattlesnakes unfairly get a bad name. They don't go out of their way to bite people or dogs; they do it out of self-defense. That's why they use the rattle to let you know to back off. The snake is saying, "Please leave me alone. If you don't, I'll act to protect myself."

Slowly, I rolled my body back toward Samwise and Emily and kept an eye on them.

This trip was never about being tourists and doing touristy things. While I have nothing against plain old tourism, it’s not our style. Besides, Sanwise and Emily are precluded for what passes for most attractions.

We don't visit museums or shop or go out to eat. We adventure, in our singular way. We left New Hampshire to strike out and see what awaited, counting on the verve of the unexpected. I try not to think of experiences as good or bad, merely the “experience of being alive,” as Joseph Campbell eloquently stated.

I was bloodied and sore. Other than that, I was thrilled we'd escaped without mishap and earned a story to tell.

Even if we did not run into Mr. Rattlesnake, I would have much to share, for the views from White Butte are breathtaking. It's not the kind of sharp peak we're used to back home, but in comparison to its surroundings, it's one of the more picturesque summits I've stood atop.

Three hours later, we arrived at our hotel in Spearfish. We were exhausted.

We've often stayed at Hilton's on this coddiwomple because of the careful way they handle Covid. I check in using an app on my iPhone. I even get to choose my own room, and bypass the front desk. My phone turns into a room key. In many of the Hiltons, the iPhone also controls the television, lighting, and thermostat.

No matter the state regulations, Hilton continues to require mask-wearing in all their hotels.

When we arrived, I noted how active the parking lot was and soon realized three hotels were connected on the second, third, and fourth floors. The first floor was one long casino.

As we walked in, people were everywhere. Lights were flashing, rock music booming, buzzers and whistles, and all sorts of electronic racket were hammering us. Samwise and Emily stayed close to me.

They looked up at me, and I realized how most everyone around us was looking at me, too.

I was the only person wearing a mask.

The look on their faces was of disgust. There was laughter; a couple of guys made snide remarks. Mostly, people looked at me like I was a frightened fool. I could have walked in with my penis hanging out and not received so much attention.

I've never minded being my own person, no matter what others think or say. It didn't bother me that these folks wanted to ridicule me. But it was clear I bothered them.

Mindful not to revert to that fellow who used to be more like Emily, I decided not to get into it with anyone. Not even when the two jeering fellows in trucker caps approached us to block our way.

Instead, I winked at them.

Not sure anyone had ever done that to them in South Dakota before. They clearly didn't know what to do and froze in place, looking, I’m sure, like I looked to that rattlesnake.

I remained calm, and we made our way to the stairs to climb to our room.

Now let me tell you, I’m not a mask crazy, but I believe in science and that Covid deserves respect. I was put off by the number of people in Monterey and San Francisco who wore masks outdoors, even when standing by themselves far from the nearest human. But when it comes to being inside any business, I still wear a mask and will continue to.

We were booked for two nights because of hikes I wanted to do in the area. Laying in bed the following day, I got to thinking about all those lights, the electric stimulation, hundreds of unmasked people smugly self-assured in their ignorance, fear, and anger. That's when it hit me.

I felt more comfortable laying in the dirt, bleeding with a sore arm and leg while facing an enormous rattlesnake in the afternoon than I did in what passes for society these days, at least in certain places.

We checked out fifteen minutes later and moved on to Keystone, South Dakota, where more hikes and bison and prairie dogs and elk and even rattlesnakes awaited us.

