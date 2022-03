Last night’s sunset at Morro Rock.

Let’s talk volcanoes.

Without knowing it, the three of us have always been drawn to them. Not active volcanoes, but what is considered plugs, throats, or my phrase, the “ghost” of a volcano.

Five years ago, on our first trip up the SLO (San Luis Obispo) Coast, Samwise and I were buzzing along the Pacific Coast Highway wi…