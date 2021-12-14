Visiting with Isabel & Jack

Now that the pain in my feet has receded, I'm beginning to get excited about our upcoming adventure. It was well worth delaying the launch until I felt better. We'll be hitting the road on Sunday morning and stopping at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Medway, the town I grew up in, on the way to the Cape. It's the 53rd anniversary of my mother's death—Decemb…
