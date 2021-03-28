Visiting the Dead

Burned Joshua Trees

Traveling from one ocean to the other, taking time to bear witness to the land, not just through our eyes but also through our feet (and paws), tends to imprint the traveler's soul.

Edward Abbey, desert rat, and author of Desert Solitaire and other titles wrote, "You can't see anything from a car; you've got to get out of the goddamn contraption and walk, better yet crawl, on hands and knees, over the sandstone and through the thornbrush and cactus. When traces of blood begin to mark your trail, you'll see something, maybe."

Okay, admittedly, we're not crawling when we visit these varying landscapes, but there have been moments when I've been brought to my knees. This is due to dizziness and reverence. Prayer had me on my knees on the scorched earth of Cima Dome this past week. We'd come to pay our respects.

I know I've said this before, but this was the best day on our coddiwomple yet. We began with a walk in the Red Rock Canyon area outside of Las Vegas. A simple four-mile trek in search of a stream, which we found. We sat on a hill where trees grew, and the breeze whispered and played with the foliage. It was delicious under a shade tree. All three of us relaxed and enjoyed the chorus of sighing and singing wind, birdsong, and the stories told by the ancient rock.

While Samwise lay flat and began to snore, Emily sat next to me, and I watched her ears tossed by the airstream. She twisted her snout, looked to the ravens soaring and croaking, and seemed to be more Emily than my friend has ever been.

I did not want to leave that spot, but we had a full day ahead of us. When we finally meandered the two miles back to Clarence, we'd left the shade trees beneath the cliffs and walked through a scrubby desert. Eventually, we came to a large party making their way toward us. These were the only souls we shared the trail with that day. Better yet, they were not of the human variety.

Samwise and the wild burros

We'd finally encountered the wild burros that roam the canyon. Samwise and Emily were kind and thoughtful. Both watched them watching us. We stepped off the trail to let them pass, but they did the same thing. There we were stopped in our walking and inviting the others to go first. It was thirty minutes of delightful study, and it went both ways.

Eventually, we made it back to Clarence and began our drive south, headed for Cima, California, in the middle of the Mojave National Preserve.

On the way, we stopped at Terrible’s roadside attraction, the "World's Largest Chevron." We needed gas, but I was more curious to look inside the building. It was as large as a Sam's Club and contained the typical touristy junk food with aisles of useless trinkets. There were even slot machines.

I did not partake in gambling, but I was tempted by those beckoning lights and sounds. But thinking about how Jack Ryan always found any excuse to pull over to give his kids a chance to stretch their legs and break the boredom of a long road trip drive, I bought a Mountain Dew.

Due to health concerns and common sense, I've given up soda. But thinking of my dad and August of 1969, when he loaded up the Buick station wagon with seven of his youngest and pulled a Skamper tent trailer across the country, I bought one.

My father was not a jovial sort. If anything, we feared him. But he wasn't all bad. Not by any means. Over time, I realized Jack did the best he could with what he knew and with the hand he'd been dealt.

Somewhere in Arkansas, we pulled over to a rest area. Having such a large family, we were Kool-Aid drinkers. Soda was too expensive. But on this trip, he allowed us each to buy a soda out of the machine at this one-stop. Back then, even this was an exotic act for a large Irish Catholic family from Medway, Massachusetts. Vending machines felt like a different world. Oh, the magic!

We'd seen commercials for Mountain Dew, the ones where a hillbilly takes a drink and yells out, "Yahoo! Mountain Dew!" But we'd never seen the real thing.

My father bought one, took a long swig with his head tilted back, and, pulling the can from his mouth, uncharacteristically let out with a whooping "Yahoo! Mountain Dew!"

I don't ever remember him acting so silly and with such fun.

Is it any wonder in the parking lot, I paid tribute to Jack by taking a long pull and letting out a loud "Yahoo! Mountain Dew!"? Folks pulled up at many of the 96 gas pumps, looked at me, and wondered just how crazy I was.

I waved and smiled at every one of them. In turn, they hoped I would not approach them.

Samwise and Emily thought little of my absurdity. They know me well and are not surprised by my actions.

From there, we drove into the Mojave Preserve. Time stopped; the air was still. Giant Joshua Trees crowded along the road and gawked at our passing. In Cima, we turned right and drove to the Teutonia Peak trailhead.

For the second time that day, I pulled on my backpack, and we set out walking. For the second time, we the world to ourselves.

We'd come to this place to take note of what humankind and climate change had done to the magnificent area. In August of last year, 43,273 acres of the Joshua Tree woodland burned.

The fire was started by a lightning strike, and winds fanned and the flames.

This area was the most brutal hit, and my soul ached as we walked along looked at the charred skeletons of so many of these storied trees. The National Park Service reports, "Research suggests that if the top 1/3 of Josua trees are unburned, the plant has a chance of fire survival. However, since the Dome Fire fully scorched most of the plants it touched, it's unlikely that many of the 1.3 million Joshua Trees will recover."

That's 1.3 million Joshua Trees.

The scene was like how my father, and so many movies I've seen, depict the European countryside during World War 2. Scorched earth. Dead bodies charred and frozen in horror. A wasteland.

Strangely, these burned Joshua trees a breathtaking, even in death. The bark is black, and the fronds a golden hue. Set against the backdrop of a blue sky, the contrast was remarkable. Time and again, we stopped, and I reached out to touch the trees.

Emi climbing above the burned Joshua Trees and scorched earth.

We came to portions of the trail the fire did not jump across. On the right were the dead, with a barren desert floor. On the left was the Mojave the way it had been before the destruction.

The higher we went, the more we could see of the valley below us. While it was evident that the fire engulfed the peak, we could look down and see the devastation from above.

It was an enormous cemetery.

We climbed to the top of Teutonia Peak and sat for a couple of hours. Before heading down, we climbed a sub-peak as well.

On Teutonia Peak

Prayers were recited as I swam through the sadness. I reminded myself that this is what the entire southwest could end up like. We'll be lucky to have any Joshua trees left by the end of the century.

Before we left on our trip, David Corriveau sent me a magazine article about the stillness and quiet of the Mojave National Preserve. It was all true. This was as silent a place as I'd ever been. It was melancholy and hallowed. It continues to echo within me.

This trip has been about seeking places to walk and feel with our feet (and paws) and see with them. To actually trace the landscape with soles. Getting to know a land by its secrets is like sharing confidences with an intimate. One does not simply move on unchanged. Seeds are spread, and transformation takes place.

We drove for three more hours that afternoon across the parched Mojave until we passed by the countless U.S. Marine barber shops, tattoo parlors, and massage joints of Twentynine Palms on our way to the lush late afternoon shade of Palm Springs. There were several stops along the way—just to get out and walk.

It was a full day. The kind that goes into the forever-memory bank of stories lived and secrets told.

Almost everything I value goes back to that answer the mythologist Joseph Campbell gave to Bill Moyers.

"People say that what we're all seeking is a meaning for life. I don't think that's what we're really seeking. I think that what we're seeking is an experience of being alive, so that our life experiences on the purely physical plane will have resonance within our innermost being and reality, so that we actually feel the rapture of being alive."

The rapture of being alive.

This coddiwomple contributes that our lives. It's the gift we continue to unwrap time and again. We travel not just to say we've been someplace, but to feel the essence of it, to relate to it, and turn that into the rapture of being alive.

