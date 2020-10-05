Visiting His Meadow

“When you give yourself to places, they give you yourself back; the more one comes to know them, the more one seeds them with the invisible crop of memories and associations that will be waiting for you when you come back…”

I keep returning to these words from Rebecca Solnit’s Wanderlust: A History of Walking. There’s a fragrance and truth to them that stabs at my heart. We all have our places. They are our sacred touchstones, our soul anchors, part of our personal history. When visiting them, the world falls away and we are transported back in time.

This is one of mine. It means little to Samwise or Emily, although it’s evident Sam enjoys the view. As for Emi? I took off her leash and let her romp through the meadow for a couple of minutes. To her, this place is freedom—a fine place to cavort, dance, and fly her wondrous whipping tail, and her freak flag.

To me, though, it brings me back to a time best described as part fairytale. When bears gathered near us and brought forth their forest magic. It was an age of rebirth, of growing young, and miracles.

This is Agiocochook, home of the Great Spirit. White settlers took away the Abenaki name and called their sacred peak Mount Washington. And it became a little less sacred.

Not to me, though. Not to anyone who remembers. This is still Agiochook. It’s still the sacred mountain overlooking all our other peaks, and the entire Northeast.

This morning we visited here, not just for the view, but to drop off flowers. We come here occasionally, not to hike, but so I can remember.

This is his meadow. It’s where I set his soul free, so that Agiocochook could look over him for all time, just as I looked over him for the two and a half years he lived with Atticus and me.

We came here a couple of days before that last day, and it was the first time I saw him sit and take in a view through his half-blind eyes. It was as if he knew. As if he was saying to the Great Spirit, “I am ready.”

He looked so tiny then. So frail. He could barely walk, and never sat any more. Not that he ever did all that much sitting in the time we knew him. His body would not allow it. That’s what made this scene all the more poignant.

Will came to us broken. He left in flight. Rachael Kleidon came to the Iron Mountain meadow with us the last Saturday of October six years ago. We picnicked, listened to music, I gave him a hundred kisses, and when it was time, Rachael gave him the first shot.

Then came the second. He felt lighter.

I walked away from Rachael and Atticus and held Will’s body above my head to let Agiocochook see him.

Today is not the anniversary of Will’s death. But I wanted to come on a clear day when there were still leaves in the trees. I wanted to see it at its prettiest.

Whenever we come to Will’s meadow, I bring flowers. This morning, I laid them on the only stone in the field, as I always do. I smiled in remembrance, and said a prayer.

That’s when I let Emily loose and let her fly for the first time since June. I set her free, just as I once set Will free in this same spot.

Fly Will. Forever free.

Thank you for visiting Will’s final resting spot with me this morning. There is never sadness when I come back. It’s more like enchantment.

This is one of my places. This is Will’s place.



Share

This is one of the three posts made available to both free and paid subscribers this month. Feel free to share it with anyone who might appreciate it.

Onward, y’all. Walk in beauty.

Give a gift subscription