Beeches
By David St. John
The forest is its own thanksgiving
Walking a mile or so from the road
Past the lake & ancient post office
I skim the long bodies of the beech trees
The elegant ascension of their slender trunks
A kind of gorgeous illusory play
Of white bars against the dark ochre matting
Of the earth below
Peace is where you find it
As here the last secret of the dawn air mixes
With a nostalgia so perfumed by misery
Only the rhythm of the walk itself
Carries me beyond the past
To say I miss you is to say almost nothing
To say the forest is the sanctuary of ghosts
Is only the first step of my own giving way—
Not the giving up—just the old giving thanks
No prose from me today, only this video offering from a rainy walk through the glowing beech trees. A written post, the second and final part of our full moon hike with our favorite actress, will be delivered to all paying readers on Sunday morning.
Thanks for being here.
A reminder: all new subscriptions this week are part of a fundraiser for shelter animals. A portion of each goes to animals in need. This sale on annual subscriptions is in celebration of Emily’s 6th Anniversary with us. We are blessed to have her in our lives and wish to bless others in need of homes.
Annual gift subscriptions also receive a 20% discount through Monday.
Comments for this post have been shut down.
Video Valentine to Our Beloved Beech Trees