Video Valentine to Our Beloved Beech Trees

Beeches

By David St. John

The forest is its own thanksgiving

Walking a mile or so from the road

Past the lake & ancient post office

I skim the long bodies of the beech trees

The elegant ascension of their slender trunks

A kind of gorgeous illusory play

Of white bars against the dark ochre matting

Of the earth below

Peace is where you find it

As here the last secret of the dawn air mixes

With a nostalgia so perfumed by misery

Only the rhythm of the walk itself

Carries me beyond the past

To say I miss you is to say almost nothing

To say the forest is the sanctuary of ghosts

Is only the first step of my own giving way—

Not the giving up—just the old giving thanks

No prose from me today, only this video offering from a rainy walk through the glowing beech trees.

