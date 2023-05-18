Video: How We Bison Sit

After focusing on bison over several of the more recent letters, we're about to jump from our last highlighted stop to the first. Over the next two weeks, there will be three Provincetown letters. I'll also begin the three-part short story of Paige Foster, Atticus's breeder, who plays a major role in Following Atticus. The first Paige installments will come before the end of May, and the last will appear on June 9, a date special to Paige and me.

Of course, several other letters will be posted between now and then, including introducing you to Aria.

But first, I'm sharing a special moment with you all. I was not feeling well when I recorded our "sit" with this gorgeous beast, but I did not want to leave. He was one of a half dozen we found on the outskirts of Badlands National Park. They were milling about while grazing.

Samwise, Emily, and I gave them plenty of space when we stepped out of Clarence and took a seat on a hillside. Eventually, this fine soul came close to us and plunked hi…