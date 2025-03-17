It was Mike who first told me about the wild pigs along the Chorro River. We came upon him sitting on a bench and began chatting. Soon after, Vicki came along.

“We’ve seen pigs down there some days,” Mike said.

Vicky said, “Their babies are so cute!”

We looked over at the greenery beyond the river, the road in the distance, and the wild mountains so close to civilization and wondered where the pigs lived.

“We’ve seen all kinds of birds, of course,” Mike added. “There have been deer. Once, we even saw a bear.”

The two met in high school in New Jersey and went to separate colleges but close enough to continue dating. When Mike joined the Army, Vicki went to Germany with him.

It was during Vietnam, and Germany was a safe place to be, so the newlyweds, only 22, loved exploring Europe together. It did not feel like a war for them. After leaving the service, they settled near the Jersey Pine Barrens, and Mike began teaching science. At the same time, Vicki took a job in the school system. She h…