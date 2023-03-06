Travel Day Thoughts

For better or worse, as close as we get to setting the scene around here, is using words to frame a story. We don't do much of the typical social media posing, and nothing is staged, as Samwise proves in the above video. Occasionally, I'll ask Sam and Emi, "Hey, can you please come here so I can take your photo?" That's about as organized as it gets.

I prefer to go the natural route, allowing Samwise and Emily to do their own thing. I have my phone ready if I'm on top of my game. If not, oh well…

Here's the comic backstory to this short film.

First, let me say that Sam has probably effortlessly crossed 1,000 streams in the seven years we've been together.

This lovely setting has my heart because it's rare to see running water in the desert. We cross it twice on our daily loop, and I smile, knowing it's the first we've encountered since leaving Moab six weeks ago. Whenever we come upon it, I think of Antoine de Saint-Exupery's line from The Little Prince, "’What makes the desert beautiful,’ said the little prince, ‘is that somewhere it hides a well…’"

I wanted to take a video of the clear water, running strong with snow melt, with my iPhone just above it. So, I hooked an arm around a branch, lowered myself, as an orangutan would, and began filming.

That's when Emily entered the frame.

Oh well, I can film them crossing, I thought and asked them to go ahead.

But Samwise is a faithful "Leave No Man Behind Club" member, especially if it is a 61-year-old pretzeled into an awkward position.

Sam refused to budge, refused to leave me. Even after I untangled myself and reached the stream crossing, he paused on the far side to ensure I was coming.

The one time I decided to plot out a video, and this was the result.

What a shoddy operation we are!

Eating on the Road: Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr.’s Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease Program

Many of you know of my past with heart and kidney failure, stroke, and other items on the Pupu Platter of Death. To live, I have embraced a whole-food, plant-based eating method: no animal products, oils, nuts, coconut, or avocado. I shoot for six servings of greens daily, and less than 10% of my calories come from fat. It’s a clean carbohydrate-heavy way of eating. (I know this is not for everyone, but not everyone has fought for his life as I have.)

This is a typical day of eating for me as we travel and hike across America.

A pre-hike breakfast.

Breakfast is a 50/50 mix of oatmeal and riced cauliflower, a tablespoon of ground flax seeds, mixed berries (raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries), a teaspoon of amla powder, and a drizzle of California Balsamic Vinegar (the flavor varies). Since I avoid nuts, I add some of PlantStrong’s multigrain cereal for crunch.

On the way to the trailhead, I eat half a package of balsamic beets for nitrous oxide production. (Both the cauliflower and beets count towards servings of greens.)

Lunch is usually a big salad if a Whole Foods Market is around, like this week. Yes, I happily pay $12 because my life depends on it. (Besides, have you seen the price of a Combo Meal at any fast-food joint these days?) For the dressing, I mix no-oil hummus with balsamic vinegar. There are usually at least two servings of greens—baby kale, arugula, baby spinach, and Napa cabbage—in my salad.

Simple rice and beans.

Dinner is often potatoes with steamed broccoli, cauliflower, or asparagus. In this case, it was brown rice, beans, and pico de gallo with a side serving of micro greens.

Occasionally, I break Dr. Esselstyn’s rules (“Don’t drink your calories.”) and order a green smoothie if we are traveling most of the day. It includes water, blueberries, bananas, a double handful of kale, just as much spinach, turmeric, and ground flax seeds.

Following Dr. Michael Greger’s (author of How Not To Die) suggestion, I nurse the smoothie for nearly an hour—no gulping.

The only suitable fast-food offerings I’ve found on a road trip are Wendy’s plain baked potatoes and Starbucks’ blueberry oatmeal.

Sometimes, for an in-the-car lunch, I go with a no-oil whole wheat pita sandwich with sliced cucumbers, micro greens, no-oil hummus, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. I cannot express how much I love this sandwich! (How strange that would have seemed to the old me, who loved all things McDonald’s.)

There are several more options when we are someplace I can cook, and I use my instant pot and a non-stick frying pan.

Jane Esseltstyn, Ann Crile Esselstyn, and Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr. (Photos are stolen from Jane’s website.)

This coming Saturday, I will be a virtual attendee of Jane Esselstyn and Ann Crile Esselstyn’s “Be a Plant-Based Woman Warrior” one-day conference. (It’s not only for women, guys!) If interested, you can find out more by clicking here.

Speaking of Whole Foods

Not everyone is a fan, and I am okay with that. I understand the many criticisms. But when you live in northern New Hampshire, it’s not easy to get fresh produce once the farmstands close in October. As someone who almost killed himself by choosing lousy food, I now eat to live.

On the road, Whole Foods is glorious. I adore a good and varied salad bar. And it is no secret (since I’ve written this before) that I enter the colorful and bountiful produce section like Julie Andrews at the opening of the Sound of Music. (You think I’m kidding?)

In the Charleston Blvd (Las Vegas) store, I complimented a clerk on how clean and well-stocked the place was and the friendliness of the staff. She called the manager over.

This is Matt. He’s worked for the company for 18 years, 10 in Las Vegas. His job has him checking up on all the stores in the city, and it’s clear his staff adores him.

“I’m originally from Bucks County (Pennsylvania). Like many people, I came out here on a vacation to hike. When I first went to the store, I told them I worked for WF and asked if they were hiring.

“They wanted me to start the next week! But I was thinking of six months down the road. I was living in Pennsylvania, after all.”

Matt and his wife used to work for Eastern Mountain Sports, and their only attempt at climbing Mount Washington in winter came up short.

You might guess where the subject went from there.

Matt says one of the reasons they live in Vegas is because of how close it is to Death Valley National Park.

“My father runs the Death Valley reading group.” Like father, like son.

Long live readers, outdoor adventurers, and people who love their jobs.

Thanks for making the Vegas Whole Foods stores the best we have visited, Matt!

Get Well, Willem Lange

A series of Joe Klementovich photos of Will and me from several years ago at one of the NHPBS “Windows to the Wild” shows we taped together.

Willem Lange, the lovable host of Windows to the Wild, and friend, took a tumble and was locked away in rehab longer than he’d have preferred. A broken pelvis was involved. He’d also come off failed elbow surgery. I know Will and his girlfriend, Bea, planned to visit Moab in March from an email he sent me wishing us luck on the day of our New Hampshire departure. We talked last month when I called him from Kanab’s Coyote Hill during one of our walks.

It was good to catch up with Will. His body may be breaking (in parts), but his wit and will are as sharp as ever.

I learned today that Will is finally home. I can only imagine his reunion with ever-faithful and exuberant Kiki. And I don’t doubt Will and Bea will be adventuring again soon.

God bless you, good man. Onward, by all means.

Leaving the Desert

We arrived in the desert southwest seven weeks ago to the day we’re leaving it. What a strange and enchanting visit it’s been. We’ve seen so much snow and cold, but that’s only added to the story. White Sands, the Sonoran Desert, Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, Valley of the Gods, Moab, Kanab, Ship Rock, back to the Sonoran, Red Canyon, and, finally, the Mohave. Saguaros, Joshua Trees, palo verde, chollas, barrel cacti, ocotillo—ravens, coyotes, owls, mule deer, wild horses, burros, songbirds, a mountain lion, and unseen but lurking javelinas and bobcats. My heart beats with you and for you. Red rock, white sand, blue sky; sweet and sonorous, wild and ravaging wind, we’ve seen you, felt you, breathed you. You are now inside of us. My soul’s been pierced by the impossibility of so many stars and a lonely full moon that painted the night into daylight.

How blessed are we three vagabonds?! Each of us was once homeless; now, we make wherever we are a heart-filled place where love abounds.

We could never live in the desert. High heat would be the end of me, and warmer weather rattlesnakes and scorpions would be the end of my hole-sniffing and poking friends. But there’s much to be said for a same time next year affair. In some ways, it’s purer than everyday love, for we choose to return time and again.

I recognize this ache from the last time we said goodbye. Thankfully, an entirely new world waits for us on the other side of a mountain range where desert dust transforms into valleys lush with fruit trees. And beyond that are two months of wildflowers, redwoods, sequoias, ponderosa pines, palm trees, bison, big horn sheep, grizzlies, moose, elk, more coyotes, and mountain lions, an exotic blue and white-foaming ocean, and sea air.

My heart aches today, but a new song will rise with our spirits. One never knows what is around the next corner. That’s the spirit and intrigue of a good coddiwomple.

“Still round the corner there may wait

Still round the corner there may wait. A new road or a secret gate

And though I oft have passed them by

A day will come at last when I

Shall take the hidden paths that run

West of the Moon, East of the Sun. ~ J.R.R. Tolkien

Fingers crossed, everyone. Today’s route may be difficult, depending on how areas have recovered from historically bad winter storms. Thank goodness I’m a New Englander and used to bad weather driving. Clarence has upheld his end of the bargain this trip. Here’s to continued good fortune coupled with willing detours.

On the plus side, it looks like a two-hike day!

Onward, by all means.

Clarence in Valley of the Gods in January.

