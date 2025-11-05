An underrated aspect of this move is that for the first time since Atticus was a puppy—25 years ago—we’ll be wintering by the ocean. We lived back in Newburyport then, and nearly every day we enjoyed the nips, bites, whips, and curling waves of a frozen winter as we walked the beach on Plum Island.

Dear old Will leaps to greet the Provincetown sunrise. His excitement was palpable!

We’ll be living but fifteen minutes from the setting of this iconic photo. I knew nothing about old Will’s past, but it was important to me that he see the ocean. Our few days in Provincetown did not disappoint. Will was charmed. It was Atticus’s third visit to that singular and curiously charming little town at the end of Cape Cod.

So, I’m feeling fortunate to give this same gift of a winter by the sea to Samwise and Emily. Everything is different from life here in the White Mountains, where we haven’t wintered in six years. The very smell of the air, the invigorating winds on the stormiest days, the brilliant blues and foreboding grays, with waves curling and crashing.

A scene from Will’s Red Coat where Atticus calmed a choking Will in the Provincetown snow.

We’ll get to enjoy a season of coziness, of staying in one place in a storied New England small town full of history and devoid of crowds. We tend to go where people are not, which makes this a perfect fit for us to have a place for the entire winter and spring before we dash off to our beloved American West, only to return come fall.

As we get closer to leaving Jackson at the end of the month, with every box packed and each trip to donate or throw away, the excitement builds. I’ve never been so excited by a move. It feels like we are stepping into the perfect situation, as if it belongs in a storybook.

Life has offered us a blank page to write a new beginning, fresh stories about the wildlife, land, and humans we’ll meet.

Hiking the Sierra-Nevadas on Emily’s first cross-country trip with us. This was in 2019, the final road trip before we switched to winter travel.

Last spring, as we arrived home from another five-month road trip, it was clear a change was needed. We love traveling, but that was too long to be on the road. Still, I did not want to be stuck in the White Mountains, where places to simply walk off-leash are limited from December through March. And now here we are, stumbling into a grand fit for this stage of our lives.

I’m enthralled that we’ll be traveling again in the summer months. Our first two coddiwomples, which lasted two months, took place from May into July, and we were able to see greenery and some National Parks that had been closed to us during our winter-spring odysseys.

One of our favorite National Parks is Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, North Dakota. We hit it late in April, where we get to visit with the baby bison, but we never see the stunning greenery we fell in love with during our first two trips.

We look forward to spending some late summer time with the bison.

The Eastern Sierras will also be open to us, and I’ve longed to take that route again, but have been unable to. We visited Crater Lake National Park on our first trip, but it was still snow-covered, and access was limited. However, now we’ll get to see it in full bloom with that lush Oregon forest land at its best.

So how lucky are we to get to feel like we’ll be seeing America in an entirely different way than we have in the last five years, when, in all honesty, our travels began to feel flat and predictable?

This promises to be a year unlike any other. We’re glad to have you along for the ride.

Onward, by all means!