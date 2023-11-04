Our latest calendar is here, and we hope you enjoy it. Thank you for helping put it together with your votes. The images you chose were used when the layout and photo clarity allowed.

Through our photos, I believe we captured the colors of our picturesque state, as well as some of the breathtaking landscapes we’ve hiked in during the past year.

Besides the White Mountains, we take you to Monument Valley, Valley of Fire State Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Big Sur, Morro Bay and Neskowin along the Pacific Coast, White Sands National Park, Red Rock Canyon, the Sonoran Desert, and Kanab, Utah.

The twelve monthly images. (Click on photo to expand.)

In composing the calendar, what struck me was how often the sky became an additional subject in the photos with dramatic clouds and vibrant lighting.

I’m sorry that I always seem to skip a year; I’m pleased with how Samwise and Emily’s 2024 Calendar came out.

According to Lulu Printing, calendars typically print within 3 to 5 days of ordering. From my experience, they ship them quickly.

Samwise & Emily's 2024 Calendar

A Calendar Deal!

During this kick-off week, anyone buying a year-long gift subscription will receive a free calendar. For every annual gift subscription, you receive another calendar. Once you gift a subscription, I’ll email you requesting your mailing address.

Front and back of the calendar.