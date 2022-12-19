Today and tomorrow are two of my favorite days of the year. For this is when I give gifts to those in our life most often overlooked.

The five gents who work the Jackson-Bartlett dump are not treated very well by many, and almost like street people who live in the city, they are ignored and receive little eye contact. But these men are more interesting, more genuine, than many they serve.

During the hottest days of the summer, Samwise, Emily, and I drop off ice cream floats or popsicles for them. But that's nothing compared to how they brighten on these shortest days of the year when each receives a gift from us. Little do they know, I get more from this simple act than they do. But you would not know it from their smiles.

Keith and Dick at the post office also received their gifts today. We have a charming little matchbox of a post office, and while we have had good luck with the postmasters who have worked there over the past decade, we have never had it as good as we presently do.

A…