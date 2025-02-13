We made it to Kanab, even though the last 50 miles were hazardous going.

The snow is pretty, but the trails will be heavy, red slop for the next few days. It took all of one minute in our cozy room to start looking to bail and head to dry trails in another part of the Southwest.

Most of the snow will stop tonight, and in New Hampshire terms, it won’t amount to much—maybe four inches. But the shoe-sucking mud will last for a few days.

We’ll stay the night because we don’t want to drive through the storm. However, I think we’re out of here early tomorrow.

Longtime readers will remember we used to spend the entire month of February in Kanab. But by the second year, we were losing money because, even though we had rented a house, the slop chased us away for days at a time.

My shoes take a beating, but it is even more maddening for Samwise and Emily when it gets lodged between the pads of their paws. They can’t walk more than twenty or thirty yards before it becomes I possible for them.

Ironica…