Two Visits with the Haunting Hoodoos

Samwise and Emily in front of the King Toadstool.

Good morning.

It's 4:00. The sun won't rise for more than three hours. Mostly, we keep to our east coast sleep schedule. At home, it would be 6:00 am. We've just come in from twenty minutes out in the backyard.

At this hour, the cliffs are not visible, but oh, how the stars are. On the outskirts of this small desert community, they are both impressive and nearly oppressive. They excite and frighten me and hover so intimately I can almost feel their breath.

In New Hampshire, I quickly pick out Orion and the Big Dipper in the winter sky. It's not so easy in southern Utah, where the vast array floods the eyes. It tends to overwhelm. Rarely do the constellations stand out to me. But I know they are there. I've always known they are out there.

A childhood fear returns to me. One summer night, my father lugged out the old telescope and pointed it to the heavens. We all took turns looking through it and what I saw frightened me. One of my brothers, perhaps David or Eddie, helped me move that cumbersome telescope about to scan the sky. As I did, out of all that blackness, a star appeared, then another, and others. To me, they seemed alive, and they were looking back at this six-year-old!

In a moment that still haunts me, the telescope scanned until—WHAM—there was the face of the full moon, so immense, almost blinding. The details were livid, the craters within an arms length. She loomed up out of the black sea and was so striking I fell over on my back. I may have screamed.

This was the birth of my being afraid of the dark. It wasn't the inky mystery of the night, but what hides in it and is ready to jump out at me. I would sleep with the covers over my head until I was in my thirties.

I've never looked through a telescope again. While the moon and stars intrigue me, they continue to unnerve me. Yet, I'm drawn to them, as I am to many of my fears.

It's a complicated relationship.

A few days ago, we rose before dawn under that same array of constellations and drove forty-five minutes out of town to a popular trailhead that leads to the Toadstool Hoodoos. Like most popular places we visit, we have our solitude in the first hours of the day. It helps that it is January, and it was eleven degrees when we left the house. In the off-season, popular destinations here are never as crowded.

The walk along the wash through the canyon was easy. As the sky lightened, Emily bounded ahead of us, as she often does out here. There is barely a memory of her knee injury and subsequent surgery and five-month rehab. We wove between sandstone cliffs of shocking white, yellow, orange, and red. For a New Hampshire man used to the black, white, and shades of gray of a Mount Washington Valley winter, the desert colors are astounding.

A mile into the trail, we turned, came over a hill, and there it was, the most recognizable toadstool, a red giant. My heart raced to see it in person. It's enormous. Samwise tried to climb it, couldn't quite reach it. Beyond that is a cathedral of paler hoodoos. The sun rose and painted even the white cliffs a blinding orange.

The path continues, but one must find his or her own way, for the most part. After the initial collection of toadstools, we doubled back and climbed over a ridge to a white sandstone canyon, cold as death in the early morning shade and ghost-white in appearance. It was haunting under a pale blue sky, like walking through the haunted valley of the dead. We often found trails narrow and elevated, some had steep drop-offs, and the hoodoos, all naturally formed, stood watch over the Paria Valley.

Not snow, but white sandstone.

From there, we crossed back into the sunshine, onto red rocks, and made our way to a point where we could go no further. It reminded me of walking the Breakwater in Provincetown out to Long Point two months ago. (The following video shows this scramble. [You don’t need a Twitter account to view it; simply click on the play button.])

In that golden light of the early day, the three of us sat and soaked in the sun, the quiet, the gentle whispers of the ages. There was no evidence of other life. Not even birdsong. The silence echoed, and I was moved to tears of gratitude.

I sent a text to a friend saying, "I must confess: I have not been this happy in some time."

We've known each other since my Newburyport days, and she knows me well. She and her partner were two of the handful of folks who visited me in the hospital five years ago.Then they came to help me and Atticus right after my release from Maine Med.

She responded: "I feel that. I actually cried watching this. A memory that I'm sure will sand out until the end, and how close the end was for you not long ago. You would have missed all of this."

Death guides me as much as life these days. Once you dance with the Lady in Black, you get it. I understand there is an endpoint, and most likely, mine will come earlier than had I never made myself get so sick. I’ve come to think of death, not as something to fear, but as a friend to embrace.

Sitting amidst those toadstools and orange and white cliffs, I knew what I had to do.

Later that night, two hours after sunset, while the stars glistened and danced, when their eyes were alive and their singing profound, Samwise, Emily, and I drove back out to the same trailhead.

Far from the nearest electric lights, we walked the now-familiar trail, this time with the beam of my headlamp leading the way. I shivered due to the cold, but also from excitement. There was more than a dash of my old childhood fear, which has never entirely fled.

When we came to the red toadstool, the king of them all, my breath caught when my beam caught hold of him. He towered above us. Samwise and Emily moved as quickly as they had at dawn, but I crept along. Not because of the footing, but out of reverence. This was holy ground to me: a spiritual place, a religious experience.

We spent time among those initial hoodoos, but one place was drawing me closer, and it's the reason we returned at night. We climbed the ridge and into the white stone canyon. As my headlamp swept the walls and the hoodoos, forms leaped to life. It was the same sensation I had as a child when the moon jumped into the tunnel of darkness at the end of the telescope. This time, I did not fall over. Instead, I braced myself, stood, and greeted the figures with shaky breath.

When we came to the end of the path, Samwise and I sat while Emily stood guard. With the wraithlike hoodoos before us like some dead army, I closed my eyes, said a prayer of thanks, and then turned off my headlamp. After a minute in the still, cold night, I opened my eyes.

The stars! They were afire and bent down to inspect us. I've never seen a sky so vital. I'm sure they could hear my heart pounding. I know Emily did, for she came and sat on my lap and looked at me with her large brown eyes.

In that pale canyon, under a midnight blue sky with an infinity of diamonds above us, we were but three more shadowy figures. I gasped with delight. I giggled in the face of fear. I'm far beyond middle age, but oh, how nice it was to visit with my six-year-old self.

Using my headlamp, we made our way out to the red "breakwater" as we had fifteen hours earlier. Once again, I turned it off, and now the stars were not only above us, as they were in the canyon, but they were around us as well! Sitting on the red rock, I did not feel cold. I felt alive as if being visited by the spirit of the land and sky. The three of us sat for an hour with an understanding that life is fleeting. While our bodies may or may not return to this hallowed place again, our minds will. It is forever with us now. It is inside of us.

On the way back to the minivan, I rarely had the headlamp on.

Decades ago, Edward Abbey wrote about artificial light in Desert Solitude.

"There's another disadvantage to the use of the flashlight: like many other mechanical gadgets it tends to separate a man from the world around him. If I switch it on my eyes adapt to it and I can see only the small pool of light which it makes in front of me; I am isolated. Leaving the flashlight in my pocket where it belongs, I remain a part of the environment I walk through and my vision though limited has no sharp or definite boundary….The night flows back, the mighty stillness embraces and includes me; I can see the stars again and the world of starlight. I am twenty miles or more from the nearest fellow human, but instead of loneliness I feel loveliness. Loveliness and a quiet exultation."

And so three New Hampshire pilgrims made our way back the way we came, mostly with my headlamp on. Before reaching the end, I sat once again and thanked the stars for this gift they had given us.

We leave Kanab a week from today. As I wrote yesterday, we’re headed to another month-long hibernacle, but before we get there, we’ll enjoy a one-nighter at one of John Muir’s favored haunts. That should give you prognosticaors plenty to consider.

Peace, y’all, and thank you for reading. Tomorrow, I’ll write about what it’s been like to travel in the time of Covid.

The goal of this journal during the pandemic has been to bring those of you who are stuck at home along for the ride. I hope this post, and others, does that, at least a little.

Onward, by all means.