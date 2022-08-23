Jane Esselstyn & Ann Crile Esselstyn. (All photos are from the book and taken by Karin McKenna.)

A few years ago, Pope Francis had a message for those who evangelize the Catholic religion—lighten up!

He suggested that fire and brimstone have nothing to do with love and everything to do with fear, and if the church's faithful spent more time expressing the joy of their experiences instead of their displeasure with others who had yet to see the light, souls would be far more likely to join the flock.

Veganism is much the same way. The biggest hurdle to getting people to consider a vegan diet can be vegans themselves. The more strident can be an unctuous and overly self-righteous group. Some polls I’ve read show vegans are seen in a slightly more favorable light than terrorists.

The most joyous whole-food, plant-based twosome I know is the mother and daughter team Ann Crile Esselstyn and Jane Esselstyn.

I only stumbled upon them after first seeing the groundbreaking work of Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn and his son Rip Esselstyn, founder of the Engine 2 Diet, in the movie Forks Over Knives.

When I first read Dr. Esselstyn's Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease, it was too strict for me. I took a circuitous route and only arrived back years later through Ann and Jane's recipes. It's not easy for a junk food addict to switch from eating the Standard American Diet. Sure, it leads to deadly Standard American Diseases, but all that fat, sugar, and salt sure tastes good. I was skeptical when I read that I'd learn to love kale and sprouts, replace butter and oils with balsamic vinegars, and swap beans and tofu for beef and chicken.

But I'm alive today because I eventually came around. That transition was made easier by Ann and Jane's humor, wisdom, enthusiasm, and, of course, their accessible recipes. The entire family is affirming, but Jane and Ann are the ambassadors. They've become two friends I've never met, making me just like a hundred thousand other followers.

Their first cookbook, the Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook has been my bible—I've gone through three copies! There have been other helpful cookbooks, but none as important. I was overjoyed when it was announced they were coming out with another. And when an advance copy of Be a Plant-Based Woman Warrior arrived last week, it surpassed all expectations.

With any new cookbook, I'm lucky if I can tag between five and ten recipes that intrigue me. But as you can see from this photo, I've already highlighted forty pages!

The advance copy only arrived late last week, and look at it now.

There is something else singular about this book. Most cookbook authors fill the first chapter with personal stories; you can tell it's painful, unnatural, and forced. After a few paragraphs, it's easy to skip to the chapters where the food is made.

However, I took my time and read the opening of Be a Plant-Based Woman Warrior over two nights and was surprised by how moving it was. There were tears, laughter, inspiration, and even goosebumps—unheard of for a cookbook. The testimonials will give you wings. They feel like love letters.

There is science behind the delicious food, which makes it even better. Countless people have reversed heart disease and several other maladies by eating the Esselstyn way. Among those whose lives have been turned around by Dr. Esselstyn are Bill Clinton and Samuel L. Jackson.

After following his program for only two weeks I was off my blood pressure medication, I'd lost ten pounds, my skin, sleep, and hiking improved, and all signs of erectile dysfunction vanished. I'd wake up each morning wondering whose body I had slipped into. Two months into it, I passed a former lover on the street, and she did not recognize me.

Jane, her husband Brian Hart, Ann and husband Caldwell, and son Rip are all about possibilities. They make reclaiming your life fun, and once you start down that road, the changes come so quickly it's hard not to believe.

You'll never find me telling anyone out here what to do, but I'm more than happy to share the experiences which have maximized my life. If you eat meat, eggs, butter, and ice cream, I get it. It tastes darn good. But if you choose to work on your health while saving the lives of animals, I highly recommend this book.

Being a heart and kidney failure, blood clots, and stroke survivor, I cannot tell you how long I'll live, but my quality of life is beyond anything I dreamed of. It's because of the food, and I owe whatever years I have left to the Esselstyn family.

Book Giveaway

If you are interested in ordering Jane and Ann’s Be a Plant-Based Woman Warrior, you can find out more about the cookbook by clicking here. I have already ordered eight copies for friends; three of those have gone to men. But if you’d like a chance to win a copy, please comment on why you’d like this cookbook and like this post. My friend Christina, who runs the Following Atticus Facebook page, will pick three random winners.

This post is open to everyone. Please share it far and wide.

