At Forest Gump Point, Monument Valley

Funny how it works. You spend weeks gearing up for the holidays, and even if you don’t want to, you are pulled into the season. And just like THAT, it’s over. Christmas carols are suddenly stale, and so are the decorations around the house. Today was a strangely still aftermath kind of day. The ski slopes had visitors, but most of the Valley was quiet. Even in our home, where there is much sorting, packing, and cleaning to do, we did very little. (There may have been a marathon afternoon nap.)

Now, it is time to look ahead to our travels. As I do, I consider Samwise and Emily and their desires and needs when we travel. First, let me note that it will be good to hit the road because walking through this uneven frozen crust in the forest is challenging on all of us. Our mileage is down, and I find myself dreaming of the beaches awaiting us that first ten days.

Emily is into the shore. Her eyes will brighten when we drive along the narrowing flex of a…