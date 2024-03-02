Good morning. Welcome to the hundreds of new folks here this week. March begins with a letter for both paying and free subscribers.

Earlier this week, as is often the case, we were the first at the trailhead parking lot. While I was filling our water bottles, a white SUV pulled in next to us. A man wasted no time getting out, slipping on his backpack, and walking quickly to the trails.

“Good morning. Don’t you love having these trails to yourself so early?”

He seemed startled to see and hear me. A nervous but gentle smile, “Oh. You mean being the first ones here?”

“Yes, all the trails to choose from. It’s like having blank sheets of paper before you, waiting for your first words.”

There was something endearingly awkward about the fellow, and he grinned like a shy schoolboy not used to being seen. Then he was gone.

I could not put my finger on it, but he left an imprint in that moment. Something felt off, but not in a malicious or sneaky way. The gentle man felt to me like he was missing something, and he entered the saguaro forest incomplete.

In a letter to a friend later that morning, I wrote, “He was like a puzzle missing a piece.”

Yesterday, Clarence was the only car when we started hiking. Two miles in, coming in the opposite direction, there was the fellow again.

“Well, hello—again!”

For the second time, he had a look of pleasant, fumbling surprise.

“We met you, albeit briefly, in the parking lot two days ago.”

He searched his memory, and a smile giggled up, “The other morning? Yes. Yes! I remember.”

“Do you walk here every day?” I asked.

“I try to.”

I was surprised he did not hurry past us but instead stood before a palo verde tree. Emily and Samwise approached him, and he seemed to melt.

“I miss my dog,” he said as he bent to pet them.

He went on to tell me that Mojo, age five, was his usual hiking partner, but he was recovering from surgery.

“They cut two lumps out of him. Cancer”

He pointed to his side and his neck.

“He’ll be back on the trails with me again. But I don’t like having him on the leash, which will put pressure on his neck. So it will be a little while. The doctor said he should be fine.”

He spoke like he wanted to believe the doctor but found it difficult.

“I lived with a dog a few years back. They found cancer, operated, and he underwent chemo. He lived a few more years. He was great. A full recovery, but with an amputated toe that he did not seem to miss.”

“My wife will be happy to hear this!”

I imagined he was a good husband. A kind and considerate partner. No troubled waters there. With most folks, there’s the hint of what Carl Jung calls the shadow self. But not here. When his time is up, Saint Peter will wave his clean soul into heaven without hesitation.

It shocked me that Dominic is 56 years old. I guessed early forties.

“Oh no!” He laughed at that and was now comfortable.

I asked if he wanted to give Samwise and Emily treats. I held two out to him.

The little boy revealed himself again.

I told him about our trip. A bit about us and how we’re traveling the Pacific Coast Highway for five weeks, with a detour to visit with the blooming California poppies.

“We’ll turn east after a week on the Oregon Coast. We go where Sam and Emi can be off-leash.”

“My son lives in Oregon, and we drove to visit him last year. Mojo got bit at a dog beach. Lost a chunk of his ear.”

I kept silent about how misfortune is said to travel in threes.

“Poor Mojo!” I said.

“Yeah, he’s had a rough time. Last year, he was bit by a rattlesnake in our yard.”

“Did he get the vaccine quickly?”

“Right away. I’m glad the first shot worked. Sometimes, it takes as many as three treatments, and they cost $2,500 each.”

We discussed how big dogs are usually okay after a snake bite if seen promptly.

“Little dogs, not so much,” Dominic said. “Mojo went through rattlesnake training as a puppy. He’s afraid of them. But this one snuck into our yard when some workers left the gate open. He never saw the snake.”

I asked if I could take his photo. There was a ‘You want my photo?’ look. Bemused, as if no one had ever asked him.

Dominic is an invisible man to most of the world, I think. He’s good at that—and likes it that way. Doesn’t want much trouble. Chalk it up to this old newspaperman’s instincts.

“I write about our travels. That’s what I do for a living. I’m a writer.”

He smiled, but stiffly. I did not take the photo.

“Hey, before I take your photo, tell me about the first time you saw Mojo.”

“He was the silliest puppy. Made us laugh all the time.”

That’s when I clicked.

“That’s a nice trick,” Dominic said. “I like that. Maybe I’ll use it.”

He revealed he works as a photographer. Weddings and family portraits.

“You ever do a wedding, the couple gets divorced, and one of them remarries, and you shoot their second wedding?”

“No, but I had someone ask me to Photoshop her ex out of all the family photos in her house.”

That’s funny!”

“Kind of weird, but she’s a friend. They turned out good. It’s like he was never there.”

We spoke as two new fleeting friends would, wished each other well, and I said, “I hope we bump into each other again before we leave next week.”

We shook hands, and we went up the hill, and he dropped into the canyon. Samwise lingered behind to watch Dominic.

This is what Sam does when he likes someone. It’s his way of waiting in hopes the person will join us.

Before Dominic disappeared, I turned and shouted, “A few weeks from now, I’ll be thinking of you and Mojo walking these trails again.”

I could see his smile even from that distance.

Thank you for spending part of your weekend with us. Tomorrow, paid subscribers will receive “Death in West Barnstable,” a letter from something we encountered on Cape Cod when we began our trip in December. Also, we’re changing our itinerary. Update to come.

“I had begun at dawn driving toward the fabled Flagstaff then slowly descending five thousand feet in altitude from the forests of the north to the hellhole of Phoenix, then turning east toward Tucson. When I found Sandario Road running through the border of the Saguaro National Park I was stunned as if I had suddenly been transplanted to Mars.”

~ Jim Harrison, author and poet