Travel Tendrils Born on the Outer Cape
Our lodgings in the Redwoods along the Avenue of Giants
Good morning on a breezy, sun-drenched day. It’s been hot lately, and we’ve had the opportunity to experience summer on the Outer Cape. It feels hopeful to sit outside at this early hour, sun in my face.
Not a bright morning goes by here on the cottage’s deck when I don’t think of Mary Oliver’s Why I Wake Early. It begins with
Hello, sun in my face.
Hello, you who make the morning…
And ends with…
Watch, now, how I start the day
in happiness, in kindness.
Mary made the most of a life that began with unspeakable abuse and neglect, a lack of love, and proof that not everyone is meant to be a parent. I’m reminded that her special airs on PBS this summer, after first debuting here in Provincetown. It will surely touch on how that cold, cruel childhood infused her…