Route 6, which begins in Provincetown, is now disjointed and shortened by modernity. It no longer ends at Long Beach, but in Bishop, where we are stopping. On Saturday morning, we’ll drive to this sign before starting our latest odyssey.

Good morning on a breezy, sun-drenched day. It’s been hot lately, and we’ve had the opportunity to experience summer on the Outer Cape. It feels hopeful to sit outside at this early hour, sun in my face.

Not a bright morning goes by here on the cottage’s deck when I don’t think of Mary Oliver’s Why I Wake Early. It begins with

Hello, sun in my face.

Hello, you who make the morning…

And ends with…

Watch, now, how I start the day

in happiness, in kindness.

Mary made the most of a life that began with unspeakable abuse and neglect, a lack of love, and proof that not everyone is meant to be a parent. I’m reminded that her special airs on PBS this summer, after first debuting here in Provincetown. It will surely touch on how that cold, cruel childhood infused her…