A quick note about today’s mind blowing stops, and the weather.

We are not hot weather souls. The dryness helps, but instead of feeling like we are roasting, we are being baked.

I’ve never had so many 90-plus days in a row. Meanwhile, the place we’re spending the next two nights will perhaps be the hottest 2-day forecast I’ve ever faced.

I understood this when planning these stops, so I am not complaining. But I am celebrating after seeing the forecast for the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. We’ll arrive Wednesday afternoon and leave mid-morning on Friday. Just look at these heavenly temps!

Our extended stay in Kanab not only puts us close to countless hiking trails and public lands but also gives me the time I need to catch up on my Substack letters.

We’ve had a wild and joyous 2 weeks to this point. After 5 weeks in Kanab, we’ll bounce, zig, and zag for another 50 days.

We were up early today to watch the sunrise at one of our favorite places on Earth. Four miles there, to beat the heat. Two miles at this incredible National Monument while visiting Spider Rock, 90 minutes later.

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Don’t ask me how Samwise does heights like this? I could never, and Emily is more cautious. But this braving the edge is something Sam shares with Atticus.

We finished with a scalding drive through Petrified Forest National Park. We’ll return to the park early tomorrow, before a 2-night stay and then another two nights at the Grand Canyon.

Hang on! This ride has a LONG way to go.

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