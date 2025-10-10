Last October’s brilliance.

This time of year, we typically share weekly postcard photos of our fall foliage here in the White Mountains. Alas, the long summer drought has produced a diminished color scheme this time around. Many trees are already bare.

Instead, I offer you random photos through the years as a tease.

Expect a big announcement early next week about where we’re moving. Things are happening, but we still have to “cross and dot” the details.

Morning miles with the saguaro in the Sonoran Desert.

Suffice it to say, I’m thrilled and excited about where life will take us once December arrives. Who doesn’t love a new adventure?

Rest assured, no matter which town we call home—be it on Cape Cod or in Southern Utah—our travels will continue. However, the months we take to the road will switch from winter to summer. Even that excites me, because it will allow us to reach new national parks where snow remains when we’ve traveled in the past.

Canyonlands National Park in February.

Monument Valley from near ‘Forest Gump Point.’

By the end of our last coddiwomple, I wanted a change. For the last five years, our long odysseys have mostly hit the same places year after year. I did not wish the majesty of travel to be erased by dull repetition.