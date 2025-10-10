"To Make an End is to Make a Beginning" ~ T.S. Eliot
14 Photos: Not Our Typical October ‘Postcards’
This time of year, we typically share weekly postcard photos of our fall foliage here in the White Mountains. Alas, the long summer drought has produced a diminished color scheme this time around. Many trees are already bare.
Instead, I offer you random photos through the years as a tease.
Expect a big announcement early next week about where we’re moving. Things are happening, but we still have to “cross and dot” the details.
Suffice it to say, I’m thrilled and excited about where life will take us once December arrives. Who doesn’t love a new adventure?
Rest assured, no matter which town we call home—be it on Cape Cod or in Southern Utah—our travels will continue. However, the months we take to the road will switch from winter to summer. Even that excites me, because it will allow us to reach new national parks where snow remains when we’ve traveled in the past.
By the end of our last coddiwomple, I wanted a change. For the last five years, our long odysseys have mostly hit the same places year after year. I did not wish the majesty of travel to be erased by dull repetition.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.