Ten years ago this month, I was insanely ill. In the last week of March 2016, hallucinations haunted me; my feet were swollen to the point where it was difficult to wear shoes. I fought against going to the hospital because Atticus was also sick and needed me to be there for him. Besides, I’d nearly always found ways to heal myself. I blamed my problems on obesity and was convinced I could turn my health around. As it turns out, I was too far gone.

When I became intensely isolated, friends noticed. When I did speak with them over the phone, I could be nonsensical.

“Go to the hospital!” they urged. But Atticus was sick, and I was stubborn, and there was no health insurance.

One morning, I could not stand up. I knew I was dying. So, I sent a text to a friend at his job, “I need to go to the hospital.”

It was early morning, and he’d just begun his shift.

“Hey, thanks for reaching out,” he wrote. “We’ve all been worrying about you. Glad you are finally ready to see a doctor. Want me to swi…