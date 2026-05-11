I’m not a fan of exclamation points, so you know this is serious.

It has been brought to my attention that over the past several months, someone calling himself Tom Ryan is reaching out through Substack, looking for private conversations. Here’s how you will know it’s not me:

If I reach out asking you for anything, other than your mailing address, it’s not me. And I only ask Founding Members and the rare contest winner for their addresses.

I am an extremely private person who barely checks his email, and I would never offer to chat with you or exchange private messages. If I do reach out, it is always by email.

Otherwise, consider it a con. Their end game, no matter how nice they are, is to get your money. I WILL NEVER ask you for money.

All billing is handled through Substack and Stripe. Or another third party if I sell calendars from Lulu. But that’s it.

I hope this helps.

Please be careful.

Onward, by all means,

Tom (Samwise & Emily)