Some of our favorite people met during this coddiwomple. (Click to enlarge.)

We are resting today after an epic night hike into the stars and rock spires of sacred Black Elk Peak to keep company with several mountain goats.

After nearly four months on the road, this was our ultimate trek—12 miles and 2,500 of elevation gain.

Why at night?

Because during the day, Samwise and Emily are allowed on the trails, but leashes are required. At night, humans are nowhere to be found, and neither the constellations nor the goats have a beef with three wonder-filled souls minding our own business and holding reverence for the land and the beasts.

We began this trip on January 5, and while it has not been the easiest due to unusually harsh winter weather (snow, ice, flooding, torrential downpours, wind), rock and mudslides, and downed trees), it’s been the most rewarding.

There have been more cloudy and rainy days than sunny, and the temperatures have been below average for nearly the entire trip. Alas, the raw weather finally caught up to me.

Over the past two weeks, I’ve felt the creep of aches and chills. Glands and nodes are swollen, and my six servings of greens daily are working overtime to keep me upright.

It’s been a while since I’ve been ill—and I’m one of the lucky few who has avoided Covid. (Thank you, while-food, plant-based diet!) But my body is telling me it needs to get home.

I told a friend last night, “I can imagine the roof caving in once we get back to Jackson.”

In 1960, John Steinbeck set out to see the America he lost touch with while living in Europe. While much of Travels with Charley is fabricated, it remains a story worth reading. No one has captured the landscape of a road trip better.

Most of the conversations Steinbeck reported in the book were similarly manufactured. He may have been a great novelist but failed as a memoirist.

On this coddiwomple, our fifth since I was given 5-10 years to live, I decided to tackle what Steinbeck did not and write more about the people we’ve met. Old, young, straight, gay, black, white, Native American, Conservative, Liberal, Jewish, Christian, non-believer. It’s been a joy telling you snippets of their stories, and this has added to a quest where we’ve often been limited as to where we can hike—or even drive.

If you click on the photo at the top, you can enlarge it. You’ll recognize most of the faces because they’ve appeared in these letters. But there are several whose stories I’ve yet to tell. And a few more photos will be added to this collection soon.

I’ve stockpiled over 20 letters to post over the next several months, so this coddiwomple will continue long after we return to New Hampshire. The stories will fill your inbox, and I hope you enjoy them.

It’s simply been impossible to keep up while we are on the road.

I’ve not written much about the Sierra Foothills, Marin Headlands, Redwoods, Oregon, Missoula, Yellowstone, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the Black Hills, Wind Cave National Park, or Badlands National Park. And there are stories to share regarding grizzlies, mountain goats, elk, moose, black bears, prairie dogs, mustangs, burros, and bison.

The promised 3-part series about Atticus’s breeder, Paige Foster, is coming your way. Nearly everyone who read Following Atticus has wondered about the lovely Paige.

You will be reading other stories about earlier stops of our 2023 travels, an evaluation and complete list of lodgings, our favorite hikes, how I eat WFPB when traveling, and about many interesting and colorful people.

Before I close, we are enjoying bison country. Yesterday, after our morning miles, we sought out some of our favorite secret spots and sat waiting for bison to approach. There will be more on this later, but to give you a quick glimpse—Samwise, Emily, and I sat 25 yards away from a group of bulls. We did this twice. On both occasions, they came closer and were within a few feet.

Bison are wild and can be dangerous. They see dogs as wolves and consider them predators. But we’ve had good fortune seeking them out and letting them see the three of us sitting calmly. That allows them to keep their distance, leave, or get closer.

Here’s one of my favorite clicks from yesterday’s encounters.

Close encounter of the bison kind.

Now it’s time for a nap.

I’m currently in bed with the chills, sipping veggie broth and hot tea and drinking iced water. Samwise and Emily are pressed against me to warm my body, and they’ve been patient with this old guy.

Thank you for reading.

Announcement About Subscriptions

A good number of you pay $8 a month to subscribe. If you wish, you can save $40 a year by taking advantage of our April 20% off sale on annual subscriptions. By clicking the button, you will switch over, and the current month will be prorated.

This offer is also good for new subscribers and gift subscriptions. (New subscribers will unlock the entire library of past letters.)

Get 20% off for 1 year

Sarah’s Latest Tote Bag is Wild!

I asked Sarah Montgomery to design a new tote bag to commemorate our spirit beasts. Her magic brush has done it again. (A reminder: I don’t take a cut from Sarah’s sales. I’m merely supporting a businesswoman and artist I admire.)

Sarah’s Stay Wild Tote

Give a gift subscription