Timely Medicine

I'm reminded this week that the sun still exists and light is a powerful force.

After too much rain, one month of winter, and two months of yearning for spring while mired in the purgatory of a season where it is neither warm nor cold, I found myself fighting off a change of season, cold/flu. (I rarely get sick since eating a whole-food, plant-based diet. It's been years.)

Thankfully, I feel stronger after these last few days in Morro Bay and some extended rest and sleep under several blankets.

Still, I yearn for the warmth that never really came on this trip. It is not lost on me on these windy days that I'm wearing the same clothes I wore on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon at minus-3 degrees in waist-deep snow. The difference is I was not cold that morning, but I have been at times on our beach walks.

The last two mornings, we sat outside, Samwise and Emily sunning themselves while I penned notes to friends, and it occurred to me that this was the first time we've done that this yea…