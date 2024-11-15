Earlier this week, I ran into Walter, the night manager at Grants Shop & Save, our local small grocery store. All he said was, “Tick-tock, tick-tock.”

Three weeks from right now, we’ll be on the road, facing mysteries, questions, and excitement, and five months away from the loving comfort of the familiar. It is beginning to get real.

There’s still so much to do that the time will fly by. Just where did it go?

This morning, we’re off on our last big grocery run. We’re not heading to Grants but taking the two-hour drive down to Portsmouth for items we cannot get in the Mount Washington Valley.

But first, a stop at the pond for a quick mile in 23-degree weather.

This is just a tease post. More will come this weekend when we have our regular reading post (I always look forward to seeing what everyone is reading) and the story of how we ended our last road trip with a flourish. I haven’t shared this story with you yet.

Onward, by all means, friends—literally.