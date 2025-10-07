Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kai Hayes's avatar
Kai Hayes
1h

I can't wait to hear where you are moving to. I think I can speak for many New Englanders that we selfishly hope that you go to the Cape.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Ryan
Kathleen Greer-Burns's avatar
Kathleen Greer-Burns
1h

Your letters have stirred up a lot of emotion. Sadness to have you leave Jackson where my grandfather was from. Complete understanding of your decision to leave for new adventures. Excitement to hear what's next. Onward, by all means.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Tom Ryan and others
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Ryan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture