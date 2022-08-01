My version of PlantYou’s Wild Rice & Lemon Soup.

Today’s post is all about food, glorious food!

While on the road, I ordered four whole-food, plant-based (WFPB) cookbooks. When we arrived back in Jackson, they were waiting, and I could not wait to get cooking. However, I’m only sharing three since the fourth was nothing special.

I’ve looked at almost every vegan cookbook through the years and bought many of them. Most are eventually passed on to friends or donated to public libraries, while only a handful make it into my rotation. The three I’m posting today are already in my top ten, and I cannot imagine they’ll ever be displaced.

Due to my heart and kidney health, I choose vegan recipes that avoid nuts, seeds, avocado, coconut, and all oils. Most recipes can be made with a few alterations. Avoiding all oils is part of any WFPB diet, but avoiding nuts, seeds, avocadoes, and coconut has more to do with heart health. (I strive to minimize my fat calories.) My way is not for everyone, and I understand that. How you eat is your business. I’m not here to convert.

I got nearly all my meals from the drive-thru windows at McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Burger King, and the like. Once I chose life, I began cooking nearly all my meals. And this includes when we are on the road.

Cookbooks inspire me, yet rarely do I follow exact recipes. Half the fun is learning about food, trying new vegetables, fruits, grains, and beans, and making subtle changes. Cookbooks are an excellent starting place, though, and they constantly fuel my imagination.

Recently, I made blackberry poppyseed muffins from scratch and was asked for the recipe. I’ve promised to share it here after I bake them again since I did not pay close attention to the exact amounts I used. Next time, I will.

I’ve come a long way from the fellow killing himself by way of drive-thru eating. Mostly, I eat simply and don’t follow recipes, but from time to time, they add wonderful variety.

The first cookbook is Carleigh Bodrug’s PlantYou, which is currently exploding on bestseller lists. The offerings are basic, exceedingly easy to follow, and the food is delicious. This is an excellent first WFPB cookbook, but I’ve also bought several copies for friends who aren’t vegan, and they’ve loved it. You can sample several of Carly’s excellent recipes by going to her website (click here).

Something to note: Carleigh’s book differs from her popular Instagram page. She sticks to the whole-food, plant-based definition of no added oils in the book. Since she’s become popular, however, she’s now touting various processed foods online.

The next is The Fiber Fueled Cookbook by Dr. Will Bulsiewicz and Alexandra Caspero, RD. Will is known online as the Gut Doctor. This book is helpful for those with stomach issues, but like PlayYou, it offers a healthy something for everyone. The recipes are slightly more intricate than Carly’s, but I’ve already made several, and I’m impressed. This is another cookbook that everyone can enjoy, not just those following a WFPB diet. You can find out more here.

The final book is Planitful Kiki’s Plantifully Lean. Kiki is a popular personality on Instagram who adopted Dr. McDougall’s Starch Solution diet to lose and keep off 70 pounds. Of the three books, Plantifully Lean is the easiest to follow, but her recipes are not lacking. Many can be made within a few minutes and leave you feeling healthier than you’ve been in years. You’ll find a preview of some of the recipes by checking out her webpage here.

An Upcoming Bestseller

Later this month, Jane and Ann Crile Esselstyn will be coming out with their next cookbook, Be A Plant-Based Woman Warrior: Live Fierce, Stay Bold, Eat Delicious, and I already know it will be a favorite. Their recipes have been at the core of my healthier way of eating. And men, don’t be turned off by the title; it’s for us, too.

Ann and Jane previously teamed up on the Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease Cookbook. Jane has also paired with her brother Rip Esselstyn on various cookbooks and recipes (click here), most notably the Engine 2 Cookbook (one of my favorites!).

As an author, I understand the importance of pre-orders. They generate buzz and help to get a book on the New York Times bestseller list, so if you are interested, pre-order from PenguinRandomHouse (here).

I’ve pre-ordered several copies, including three to give away on the blog. Details on how to win are coming in the next two weeks!

“In character, in manner, in style, in all things, the supreme excellence is simplicity.” ~ Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

A recent haul from California Balsamic.

Balsamic Dreams

When I decided I loved animals too much to eat them or their products, my biggest fear was giving up butter.

Always close to my heart but never good for it, I used real butter as often as possible. On a snowy winter's morning, I'd make several slices of toast, each slathered with glorious butter, and dip them in mugs of hot chocolate.

One of my favorite anytime treats was buttered Ritz crackers. Yes, I had a problem!

Then there were all the usual uses—mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, or any vegetable.

Eating a vegan diet had me switching first to Earth Balance and then to the rich and exquisite Miyoko's. The latter was suitable, the former superb.

But there's a problem with vegan processed foods—while healthy for the animals who are not being killed, enslaved, or tortured, they only made me sicker. For instance, both the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger are great for saving the lives of cows, but they were killing me.

Making the switch from a vegan diet to a whole-food, plant-based, low-fat diet was my next step. But what to do about replacing butter?

It turns out there wasn't a replacement. Eventually, I gave it up, and after a couple of weeks, I did not miss it.

In Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn's Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease, his wife Ann Crile Esselstyn offered a host of heart-healthy recipes and food ideas. Ann raved about flavored balsamic vinegar as a replacement for many foods. When I read this, I scoffed.

Little did I know!

You will currently find a collection of vinegars on my kitchen counter that looks like someone's wine collection. I use balsamic vinegar in most recipes, whether it is "anointing" my lightly cooked greens (Dr. Esselstyn's term for enhancing nitric oxide production), drizzling on both savory and sweet oatmeal, over steamed potatoes, as a replacement for oils in Asian recipes, in stir-fries, even on top of frozen nice dream!

Nice dream is a fantastic ice cream swap. Cut up a couple of bananas, freeze them, then turn them into soft serve in your blender or food processor with a dash of plant milk. You add whatever mixings you like. One of my favorites is cacao powder with frozen cherries for a Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia knock-off. I top it with either cherry or chocolate balsamic vinegar.

I don't miss the butter in the least when it comes to corn on the cob. Instead, I brush the steamed corn with Gilroy Garlic balsamic vinegar. It is out of this world!

Over time my collection of balsamic vinegars has grown. It contains Teriyaki, Smoked Hickory, Gilroy Garlic, Sweat Heat, Peach, Chocolate, Chocolate Orange, Garden Dill Mustard Seed, Crisp Cucumber, Sweet Apple Pie, Maple, Cherry, 7-Herb Italian, Curry, Fig, Pumpkin Spice, Island Pineapple, Huckleberry, and Coconut.

I've gone from a scoffer to a believer.

One of the tricks from switching from the rich foods that made me sick to the healthy foods saving my life is flavor enhancement. I use spices and vinegars liberally. In some cases, they just make things taste better. In others, they make foods better for you.

I used to order from the Saratoga Olive Oil Company before the North Conway Olive Oil shop opened. But once I discovered California Balsamic (link here), there was no turning back. I have no affiliation with the little store in Ukiah, an hour east of the Pacific Coast Highway. I simply love the flavor, quality, and owner Thomas Allen's enthusiasm and superb customer service.

Since I'm always asked, the flavors I use the most are Smoked Hickory (think BBQ sauce), Teriyaki (great for Asian cuisine), Sweet Heat (potatoes and vegetables), and Gilroy Garlic (corn on the cob).

* A note: the chocolate and maple vinegar are not made by California Balsamic.