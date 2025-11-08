It’s dark November, and two headlamps are charged and ready to go by late afternoon.

There is not enough daylight to fit in all that we wish, and we’re not about to let the early night shrink our lives. So, it’s out the door we go at 6 p.m. Following a short drive, we dip into the forest like we are entering a cave. Like Orpheus, we leave the known world —the relatable world — behind and adjust to the unknown.

If the trails look different with each season, you can imagine how unrecognizable they are among the skeletal remains of all the trees, reaching bony arms and fingers toward the heavens at night.

Until five years ago, we’d walk in the night, and across the field we’d spy eyes shining in the darkness by my headlamp. How curious and thrilling it was to be studied by these body-less glowing eyes, some of them never blinking. It was as if they were floating. . . . But where we are going, hope remains.

None of this seems strange to Samwise and Emily. I am the one who shifts to that altered state of exhilaration thanks to whispers of childhood fear.

I cannot help but think each time of those first winter night hikes with Atticus and how horrified I was, like a babe in the woods being haunted and hunted by witches. That’s part of the thrill of it all — those memories of discomfort.

Last night we walked for four miles, and when we came to a meadow, its edges were ringed by fog, but directly above us, the sky cleared, and faint stars were winking as through the haze of a dream.

Samwise and Emily sniffed the earth and dried leaves and grasses, trotting after the scents of groundlings while I mourned for a past that will never be in these local woods and fields again.

Until five years ago, we’d walk in the night, and across the field we’d spy eyes shining in the darkness by my headlamp. How curious and thrilling it was to be studied by these body-less glowing eyes, some of them never blinking. It was as if they were floating.

Unfortunately, since the local trees have been falling, fields have been cleared, and houses have sprouted where nature used to preside, we no longer see those eyes. Not once in the past five Novembers.

But where we are going, hope remains.

We met this western coyote on a dirt road walk last winter in the Sonoran Desert. Eastern coyotes are twice the size and more dangerous due to the wolf genetics.

Most of Truro and much of the Outer Cape are protected by the Cape Cod National Seashore. We’ll find a different variety of wilds compared to Jackson. There are no bears, of course, and no moose. Instead, the kings of the dunes and beech forests are the Eastern Coyote.

We have them here, too, but not like out on the edge of America.

It’s estimated that 1,000 coyotes live on Cape Cod. Most of them are from the “elbow to the shoulder.” They find people useful, and dig through their trash or hunt small dogs and cats.

On the Outer Cape, though, recent studies by two scientific teams claim there are 91 coyotes.

They are shy, unless they’ve grown used to humans, and then they can become a nuisance.

In Truro, there have been 21 reported human-coyote incidents in the past decade. Nearly all have been minor. So minor — reading through them, I would ’t bother reporting them.

On the Outer Cape, there have only been a couple of human attacks. That includes nipping and biting, and in those cases, they were children.

It’s also reported that there have only been two human deaths ever recorded in all of North America.

In recent studies of endangered birds, it was discovered that by examining coyote feces, it was found that coyotes don’t eat them. Instead, the feces contain deer DNA, and that belonging to smaller mammals such as rabbits, birds (especially turkeys), seals, rays, and Pygmy Sperm Whales.

Coyotes mostly live on their own or with their mate and perhaps one of their maturing offspring. But they also hunt in packs. We learned this a few winters ago.

They are mostly dangerous only because people have habituated them through feeding; those coyotes see humans and expect food.

And here is something that fascinates me, and speaks to our (humans’) unhealthy diets. A 2020 study by Scott Sugden from the University of Alberta found that coyotes that eat human food sources are less healthy.

We have had Cape Cod coyote interactions, just as we’ve had them out West. There is a difference, however. Western coyotes are about half the size, and when they circle us and yip and howl, I laugh and kid them as we walk by. Our Eastern Coyote is made up mostly of coyote, but there’s also plenty of Canadian wolf and wild dog in them, too.

These coydogs or coy wolves are definitely more aggressive and more dangerous, but they don’t concern us. We are a happy, healthy pack of three good-sized individuals. We walk and hike always with an eye out for wilds—or in Samwise and Emily’s cases, with eyes, noses, and ears out.

Since we are drawn to hours and patches of nature where humans are not, I am excited for the glowing eyes awaiting us on the Outer Cape. Just knowing they are near us, watching us, walking where we do thrills me.

I am excited to see what my headlamps pick up on our nightly treks through the Cape Cod National Seashore. Last night, as I mourned for the eyeless fields and forests, the excitement of what is to come danced in my gut.

Give a gift subscription

Two Notes About This Letter

Two notes about this letter. It contains two attachments leading you to past letters dealing with Eastern Coyotes. You’ll find them directly below.

Second, while our annual autumn sale was scheduled to end two days ago, the end date was entered incorrectly. While not otherwise announced, the sale runs through Monday. All yearly subscriptions are 20% off until then. That includes gift subscriptions as well. Founding Member subscriptions are marked at $200. They’ll revert to $250 on Tuesday. And while all Founding Members will receive Christmas or Hanukkah cards in December, as well as two postcards throughout our Cape Cod stay, and while road-tripping, anyone taking advantage of this sale will also receive a handwritten holiday greeting card.

Get 20% off for 1 year

This sale helps raise money for Cape Cod’s The Sampson Fund. Its mission is to assist people who cannot afford high vet bills.

We’re putting together our holiday greeting card list. Since we won’t be traveling in December for a change, I’m excited about our first Cape Cod batch!

Share

Hunted by Coyotes

The Hunt Tom Ryan · January 17, 2021 We’ve been graced with sunshine today. I came to Cape Cod expecting brooding winter skies and the choppy sea whipped by the season’s cold winds. Yet how I do so love the sun on the rare days when she comes out to play! Read full story

When we saved a seal being attacked by a coyote