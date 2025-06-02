Thanks to your votes on a couple of images, the complete set of framed photos for Founding Members is complete. The list is a fine baker’s dozen, down from last year’s nineteen.

For the first time, Atticus and Will have entered the catalogue. There are even individual shots of those two.

At the top of this post is one of two scenes captured during a dawn hike at the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. It has become one of our favorite stops on recent coddiwomples. This is one that I ordered for myself. I chose the white frame. Another I ordered did not make your cut. It was voted out by readers this week. The sunset scene from Chiricahua National Monument at the bottom of this post also hangs in our home.

Below is the iconic scene described in Will’s Red Coat that occurred in Provincetown. I wanted Will to see the ocean, and this was his lone trip.

At one point, Will began choking. Before I could reach him, Atticus, who rarely approached Will, stepped up and pushed his snout into Will’s. The choking stopped, and Will seemed stunned by the sudden release. He looked at Atticus in a stunning moment of intimacy.

The first of two ocean scenes offered was taken at California’s Carmel Beach at sunset. It is known as one of the best dog beaches in the United States. We prefer walking there at dawn, but we could not resist a couple of sunset strolls.

Will loved our backyard. This was when he could still walk up and down the crown that led to his wildflower garden. He is aglow in the late-day rays of the sun, and his eyes look soulful and alive.

This is the second photo from that morning hike at Valley of Fire State Park. The rock formation is referred to as the Wave. It’s at the beginning of a favorite four-mile hike. Because we were there at dawn, we had it to ourselves, which is a rarity. Within an hour, the social media influencers (primarily young women) swarmed the Wave, wearing various outfits and doing their best to look like someone had captured them completely unawares in a sundress and wide-brimmed hat. Hey, it takes a lot of planning to look authentic!

Ah, Will’s Red Coat! How could this not be in the catalogue of photos? Does it remind you of a certain book cover?

Slot canyons! I love them. You were given five choices, and each would have been perfect for this list. I really like this capture. However, I did not vote for this one in last week’s poll and actually ordered another of the options. I’ll share my choice in another post.

Atticus in October. The eyes have it.

There’s something dazzling about Pacific Coast sunsets. Of course, we rarely get to see them on the East Coast, save for a few spots. (Our favorites are along the Outer Cape, and especially Provincetown.) This was taken in Neskowin, Oregon, as a storm broke. We almost did not walk down to the beach that evening because the rain was so heavy. We’re fortunate we did.

This is one of my favorite hiking photos of Atticus. He is standing near Chapel Rock on Pine Mountain. It is late September. Like Samwise, Atticus had no fear of heights. I cannot say the same.

There’s a touch of the ethereal to this scene on the cliffs just below Franconia Notch’s Cannon Mountain. It was a midday hike, and the lighting was horrendous. The color image does not work, but black and white with a slight sepia tone provided this winner. It is Atticus through and through.

Sunset at Chiricahua National Monument. This haunting image looks better blown up. What you see here does not do it justice. It was taken in January and was framed in wood, waiting for us when we returned home. It’s haunting and magical.

October here is a daily postcard. I adore how the contrast between the greener hills, the orange maples, the Saco River, and the foreground shadows conspires for this slice of heaven.

Each Founding Member will be contacted when their renewal kicks in or they upgrade to a Founding Membership. The emails will begin this week, and they can choose one of these framed images. They have a choice of one of three frames: black, white, and wood.

This year, Founding Member photos will be handled differently than in the past. The company we order from provides high-quality products. However, they struggle with mass orders. This year, single orders will be made over the next few months.

Soon to come: two 2026 calendars!