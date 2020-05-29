This May Day

It’s a dark, ominous morning, with a cap of charcoal clouds over the valley. Storms will roll over the mountains tonight, and these unseasonably high temperatures, our first heatwave of the year, will be replaced by air thirty degrees cooler.

When we reached the western edge of the pond in the first half-mile of this morning’s walk, we were greeted by a blast of light from the rising sun on the eastern horizon. All at once, all three of us stopped and turned to let it wash over our faces. It only lasted for a few minutes, then we were plunged into gray soon after, but to step into the contrast of light against the dark was its own kind of treat.

When we turned back toward the path, I noted we were not alone in admiring the golden glow. A fisher cat sat twenty feet away, upright like you’d see a prairie dog doing. She too was watching the brief bit of sunshine.

I motioned Samwise and Emily close, squatted between them, and whispered, “Shhh, be gentle.” And they were. Samwise sat. Emily stood at attention. Even her tail was still and cocked and to the right. I let the fisher cat see us, and move on at her own pace.

On days like this, when the air and the bugs are thick, and the dew point, humidity, and temps are high, I’m reminded that summer is better as a concept here in the White Mountains than as a reality.

Black fly season is supposed to last from Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, but last year went months over. Mosquitoes are here early. The humidity, though daunting, offers glimpses of sweetness that make the first hours of the day, my favorite. It’s as if Mother Nature opens her pores, and the air is draped in sweet and sultry perfume. It’s beguiling and makes the short time we will be outside all the richer.

This morning’s aroma, matched with taking communion with a forest soul who ventured out to the water’s edge, made for a reminder that while summer is better in pictures than in life, even the harshest days offer gifts.

This morning, I chose a different route than those we’ve been frequenting. Because of the heat, we decided on the one-mile loop that runs from the pond, through a thin necklace of forest, and over to the river. We did four laps, and each time Samwise and Emily took advantage of the various places to stop and wade along the river’s edge.

Emily typically takes her lead from the two of us, even when she is out front, repeatedly looks back to us for reassurance. But on the most oppressive days, I see a different side of her. She does not look back. She splits from our pack, angles toward the pond, to where the beavers swim and are reconstructing their dams. Without fanfare, she slides in with the ease of an otter, paddles about, returns to shore, shakes, and soon catches us. We never break stride, and she gets her moment to be unbridled.

Because there is less scurrying by the groundlings on these dense mornings, Samwise does not dart off the path as usual. He measures himself with an even pace. Since he is twice Emily’s weight, he’s more sensitive to temperature, and his tongue hangs twice as far out of his mouth.

He eschews the pond water and chooses to refresh himself with frequent wading in the clear and colder Saco.

Even examples as simple as these offer me a different kind of sustenance. Samwise and Emily were raised to be themselves; to make their own choices. I’m heartened when they exert their individuality in even the most basic manner. Even with the bugs biting, I had to stop and watch stoic Samwise in the river. He’d take long drinks and look about at the other side to where the trees climb to the ledges. For that is where we’ve seen bear and deer in the past.

He does not like the heat—not even the first stages of a day like this one—but he knows himself well, and standing in the mountain waters gives him a reason to linger.

With June two days away, our morning walks will often be different. All the Forest Service roads will finally be open, and we’ll drive a little further from home. We’ll begin to go up. Yes, the black flies and the mosquitoes will still be ravenous, but climb a mountain, and the slightest breeze sends them back to the valleys and the rivers seeking refuge. I look forward to the views I once believed were lost to me, and some of the old favorites I returned to last summer and fall. But this year, I have a different outlook on the mountains. I’ll share it in future posts. In short, there will be fewer climbs dictated by ego, and more in search of peace.

I’ve come to understand how little I need to fill myself with contentment, with an occasional burst of rapture. The medium-size, less crowded mountains will be where we will enjoy our mornings. If we head to a 4,000-footer, it will mean starting our hike at two or three in the morning, so we can have the trails and the summit to ourselves, and by the time we return to our car, most will still be on their way to the trailheads. There will also be some full moon hikes.

I look forward to sharing the future trail reports with you when we begin going up once again. That starts this coming week.

Until then…onward, by all means. Stay cool. Stay safe.