Noah and Nancy two years ago and again two days ago. Hint: I said the exact same thing to them each time as I clicked the shutter button two years apart.

In Tucson, our morning commute takes 20 to 30 minutes, depending on which trailhead we choose. We’re up early so we can begin our hike before dawn. Officially, dogs are required on each trail we hike, but getting there before anyone is awake gives us the trails to ourselves. The leashes are draped around my neck, not Samwise and Emily’s.

The HMS Beagle is the first in the parking lot. We hike for two hours and see more coyotes and deer than people. And we only begin seeing people during the last 30 minutes of our hike. Typically, we don’t see anyone until we approach the parking lot, where there can be between 20 cars (on weekdays) and 60 (on weekends).

It is so rare that we encounter another hiker or mountain biker that when we do, they are almost always good-natured when we step off the trail to let them pass. If they have another dog, I put Samwise and Emi on leash, not because it is needed, but out of respect for the people walking their dogs. As soon as we pass, Sam and Emi are free once again.

On Saturday, a half mile from finishing, a couple and their leashed dog approached from the other direction. On went the leashes, and the three of us stepped off the path to let them pass.

“Good morning,” I said.

The husband said, “Good morning!” with much cheer. “You did not have to step off. She likes meeting other dogs and gets upset if she sees them and can’t say hi.”

I removed the leashes and told Sam and Emi, “It’s okay. Want to say hello?” The sniffing and circling commenced, and I chatted with the couple.

I did not recognize them, but they recognized us.