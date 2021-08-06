They Just Don't Come No Better Than A Bear

Hanging with Wonalancet.

A couple of years ago, I spent time with a Native American woman. She was convinced that I had a connection to both bear and bison. She told me this was a rarity. “Usually, it is not more than one animal,” she said. “You are guided by both.”

I won’t profess to know much about soul connections, but I recognize how my spirit soars when I see either in the wild and despairs when they are confined.

While writing Will’s Red Coat, I suggested our story was a fairytale. And it does seem that way when you consider the wild beasts that visited with us regularly. However, it wasn’t until this week that I realized how much I miss those visits, especially with the stately Aragorn, who first followed Atticus and me home from a walk when he was an awkward and gangly yearling. What a privilege it was to observe his growth over the next three years.

The day Aragorn followed us home.

But it wasn’t just Aragorn. There was Butkus, State of Maine (from John Irving’s “The Hotel New Hampshire), the Jackson Five (a mother and her four cubs), Passaconaway, Sweetness, and all the others. One year I counted twelve bears who passed through and spent time in our yard. Since then, since Atticus died . . . there’s only been the one visit, and that was from Aragorn on my birthday when I was still sick.

A mature Aragorn sniffing flowers on our deck before a nap on Atti’s dog bed.

He slept on our deck that rainy night, his face against the glass door, while Samwise and I slept on couch cushions on the floor. Samwise was young and hid behind me. I suppose I sensed deep down it was the last visit, for I slept with my face directly across from Aragorn’s that night. We fell asleep while gazing into each other’s eyes.

The following day, Samwise and I awakened to birdsong and blue skies. The pelting rain had vanished; so had Aragorn.

That was more than four years ago.

Face to face with Aragorn. I was cleaning up Will’s pee when he came and watched me from two feet away. I was able to snap a few photos.

I’ve not stopped thinking about the bears. How could I?

We still see them, of course, but not in our yard and not frequently. We’ll come upon one, or a mother and cubs, out on a hike. We tend to see them a few times a year out behind our house on the ski trails on the other side of the Ellis River. But each of those sightings has been fleeting.

You can imagine how it felt to be walking at the pond at dusk a few days ago when Samwise spotted a black bear standing up on his hind legs watching us from fifty yards away at the edge of the forest. My heart sang as I reminded Samwise and Emily to be gracious and gentle, “Remember, this is his home. We’re but guests. Be gentle, please.” All the while, I wanted to sing out and hail the fine fellow in joyful bursts.

The next day, we saw a female yearling on our way up to the transfer station. We pulled over on the side of the road while she crossed. All three of us sat with our heads out the windows, eyes wide with amazement, mouths agape. She was nervous at first, but after initially disappearing in the dark shadows of the trees, she cautiously stuck her head out to observe us. We stayed that way until a pick-up truck came in the other direction. She vanished.

Two hours later, we were walking the trails behind our house when there was a great kerfuffle. Samwise and Emily have high prey drives, and their instinct is to give chase to every movement that catches them by surprise. There was loud crashing through the trees, branches snapping, leaves kicked up, barking, and baying (Sam tends to bay when hunting).

Within seconds I asked Samwise and Emily to come back to me, and they did, all the while looking intensely at a bear huffing and snapping his jaws thirty yards away.

I believe it is the same bear we’ve run into two other times recently, one in which he watched us playing in the river.

He began to claw his way up a tree, got a better look at us, and then came back down. (You’ll see this in the video.) We sat and watched him. He grew calm. We moved to within twenty yards and sat again. Then he sat, eventually laying down, leaning on his elbows at the roots of the tree. That’s how we spent the next hour.

He was as relaxed as I was. Samwise watched intently. Eventually, Emily grabbed a stick and gave her attention to chewing it.

Author Robert Macfarlane writes, “To young children, nature is full of doors — is nothing but doors, really — and they swing open at every step. What we call landscape is to young children a wild compound of dream, spell & substance; place is somewhere they are in, not on.”

Give me time with a bear, give me even just the possibility of spending time with a bear or bison, and I see a world of doors. The forest and the prairie are lands of enchantment, and I’m reminded of how close I feel to these wild ones.

A questioner once asked Ramana Maharshi, “How should we treat others?” He answered, “There are no others.”

That’s how it is with us and wildlife. I’d like to say it’s that way with people as well, but humans are complicated. We are a broken lot, a disconnected tribal population who have lost touch with nature and with ourselves. Animals are different. They are simple, more predictable, and speak through their actions, telling no lies. There is no guile.

Today, we came upon the same bear again. It felt like he was waiting for us. There was no commotion this time. No huffing or howling from either party. We walked toward him and found a sturdy log. I sat on it while Emily and Samwise sat in front of me. He sniffed the air with his large snout, and Samwise and Emily responding by tossing their nostrils in the air as well.

I used my eyes and ears since I cannot smell a bear unless they are within a few feet. And then I began to tell our host about the bears I’ve known. I told him about Will. And how the last photo I have of Atticus was taken a few hours before he died. He was weak then and could barely sit up. But he put himself by the back window and looked out like he was looking for the bears one last time.

The last photo of Atticus. Was he looking to say goodbye to the bears?

“You would have liked Atticus. Maybe you’d heard tell of him.”

Curiously, the first photo I took of Samwise in our home was in the same place. He sat where Atti sat and looked out the same window. Was he too looking for the bears?

Three weeks later: the first photo of Samwise, in the same window.

How I wish I had something better than my iPhone to take photos with. I would like a better zoom lens and something that does justice to the shadows of the forest. Then again, I’d filmed him enough the other day. Instead of being rude, I gave him my full attention.

I have given him the name of Wonalancet, son of the fabled sachem Passaconaway. Samwise’s full name, you may recall, is Samwise Atticus Passaconaway. It translates to Son of the Bear.

I do hope we get to spend more time with Wonalancet in the coming months. Judging by the way Sam and Emi were sniffing down back on our side of the river, he paid us a visit last night. So, who knows? Perhaps we’ll soon see him in our yard where so many of his kind have come before.

Lyle Lovett was right, “No, they just don’t come no better than a bear.”

From Lyle Lovett’s Bears:

